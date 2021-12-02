Pokémon Diamond / Pearl is in first position, Switch defeats the competitors – Nerd4.life

Through Famitsu we have the opportunity to see the videogame sales ranking, both software and hardware, of the Japanese market. The Top10 is dominated by Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, which get the first position. In general, it is Switch that dominates the sales figures.

First of all, let’s see the Top10 software indicated by Famitsu for the week 22 – 28 November 2021 (total sales up to 28 November in brackets):



[NSW] Pokemon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 355,046 (1,750,688) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 35,012 (364,509) [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 23,360 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 22,746 (6,968,435) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,358 (2,933,333) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,905 (2,291,581) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,139 (4,153,289) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,010 (4,517,749) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 9,476 (175,236) [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,920 (4,206,024)

As you can see, the entire Top 10 is made up of Switch games, several of which are Nintendo exclusives. Pokémon has already obtained 1.75 million in sales, but it is obviously still far from the 4.2 million of Sword and Shield which also has the advantage of being a new chapter, while the new game is “only” a remake.

Pokémon is a hit again

Here are the now hardware sales of the same reference period:



Switch – 67,011 (17,521,471) Switch Lite – 39,586 (4,234,895) Switch OLED Model – 15,976 (392,977) PlayStation 5 – 7,391 (995,791) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,596 (190,441) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 477 (1,177,830) Xbox Series X – 435 (70,354) Xbox Series S – 198 (52,416) PlayStation 4 – 84 (7,818,897)

Speaking of sales, it should also be noted that PS5 is the best-selling console of 2021 in Italy and the UK, Switch wins in other countries.