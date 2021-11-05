Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, the trailer overview shows all the details – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are protagonists of the traditional trailer overview, which explains all the game features, unfortunately, at the moment it is in Japanese, waiting for the western one to be released.

In long video over 5 minutes we see a montage of various moments of the gameplay that allows you to have a more precise idea of ​​the contents and characteristics of the two games in the series, arriving on November 19, 2021 on Nintendo Switch. These are the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, with the same structure and history of the originals but with various reworkings starting from the graphics.

There history original has been faithfully reproduced in these remakes, which feature the same intuitive mechanics of the most recent Pokémon series video games but with more close-up Pokémon battle animations and other new features.

Among the features highlighted in the trailer in question, we see some elements of gameplay such as minigames to find new items, musical-style game sections, clashes between some of the most popular pokémon, new collectibles and the customization possibilities that are among the new elements introduced in these remakes.

Also present the new online features and details dungeon for 4 players. Everything is then illustrated with the new 3D graphics adopted by the most recent chapters, which gives the original settings a decidedly new look. In recent days, we had seen the live action commercial and the nostalgic one of the Nintendo Switch games.