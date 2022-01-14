Pokémon Sword and Shield: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres of Galar chromatic as a gift, all the details

The Pokémon Company announced a new and special distribution on Pokémon Sword and Shield! Precisely, in the months of February, March and April all Trainers will have a chance to receive Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres of Shiny Galar!

Therefore, for those who will participate in the Online Competitions calls “International Challenges” on Pokémon Sword and Shield in the months of February, March and April as a reward instead of the usual Fight Points will be able to receive only the three birds of Galar in their chromatic forms.

To get Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres of Shiny Galar will be enough register for Online Races that will take place during these three months and fight at least one time.

Furthermore, for the Japanese players who will qualify by finishing in first position, they will have access to 2022 Pokémon Japanese Championships.

How to sign up

It is important to note these dates to register for these three Online Races, otherwise you will not be able to participate in the competitions. Here are the details:

Articuno of chromatic Galar : will be available as a reward in the International competition in February . You can register for the race from February 3 to February 17. The official competition will start from February 18 to 20 ;

: will be available as a reward in the . You can register for the race from The official competition will start from ; Shiny Galar Zapdos: will be available as a reward in the International competition in March. Registrations will be open from February 24 to March 10. The official competition will start from 11 to 13 March;

will be available as a reward in the Registrations will be open from The official competition will start from Moltres of Shiny Galar: will be available as a reward in the International competition in April. You can subscribe from March 31 to April 14. The official competition will start from 15 to 17 April.

To register for the Online Races you will have to perform the following steps:

Press the X button and open the main menu;

Select VS;

Select Battle Stadium;

Choose Online Competitions;

Select Search for an Official Race.

Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres of Galar will be distributed to the level 70 with random natures They will have the following moves:

Articuno of Galar: Typhoon, Cold Gaze, Psycho Cut, Psychotransfer ;

; Galar Zapdos: Perforbecco, Thundering Kick, Counterattack, Focalenergia;

Moltres of Galar: Fiery Fury, Typhoon, Shock Attack, Conspiracy.

