Games

Pokémon Unite presents its next battle pass

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

After knowing your latest news, now we bring more news for Pokémon Unite and its new content. This is recently confirmed information regarding this popular MOBA.

Pokemon Unite News

In this case, we have been able to learn that the game has already advanced the arrival of its next combat pass. It will have a spring theme and is starring blastoise.

Here you can see it, ahead of its premiere scheduled for the 28th of April:

Remember that Pokémon Unite is a team battle strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free download game with cross-platform connection function for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team battles. During the match, players will have to cooperate with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while they try to score more points than the rival team within the time limit.

What do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides on the game, at this link.

Via.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Download this game for free for a limited time on GOG

4 hours ago

These are the games that arrive on Xbox next week (April 18 to 22)

4 hours ago

Friend codes for Pokémon GO that work as of April 2022

4 hours ago

A fan highlights a pattern in the new forms of some Pokémon

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button