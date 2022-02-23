Pokémon x Be@rbrick collaboration terrifies fans

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It’s actually pokemon and a peculiar collaboration with Be@rbrick .

Pokémon x Be@rbrick

In the post below, we can see the result of this curious collaboration. It is a Be@rbrick figure inspired by Pikachu, although it looks really strange. The fans They have not been slow to leave their opinion on social networkswhere «terror» is one of the most repeated words on the subject.

Here you can check it, next to the link buy at the Pokémon Center for $19.99:

The latest Pokémon Be@rbrick has appeared at Pokémon Center!⚡️ Add Be@rbrick Pikachu to your collection https://t.co/CHCP0Pfbrj pic.twitter.com/ry5npwpzas — Pokemon (@Pokemon) February 22, 2022

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. We read you carefully.

the pokemon phenomenon

Pokémon are creatures of all shapes and sizes that live either in the wild or alongside humans. Most Pokémon only talk to say their names. Currently, there are more than 700 creatures that inhabit the Pokémon universe. Pokémon owners (called “Trainers”) raise and care for them. During their adventures, Pokémon grow and gain more experience, and sometimes even evolve into stronger Pokémon. There are more than twelve different types of Pokémon, such as Fire type, Psychic type or Dragon type. Each type of Pokémon has its advantages and disadvantages when it comes to fighting other Pokémon. For example, a Fire-type Pokémon will have an advantage over a Grass-type Pokémon, but a disadvantage against a Water-type Pokémon. This makes strategy, positioning, and the use you make of the Pokémon on your team crucial in the development of battles.

Via.