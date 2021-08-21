Polkadot, Predictions: Race to $ 30 or Retrace?

Polkadot Price Forecast (DOT)

The price of Polkadot continues to run from the lows of July, with an overall rise of 185% and an absolutely remarkable rally, sometimes broken by technical levels that are particularly difficult to deal with. The key example is the 200-day simple moving average which was around $ 27.5 and was only surpassed yesterday.

Now, with Polkadot above $ 28, the main resistance level of $ 30 remains the most imminent. If this value is exceeded, there would be an intermediate resistance of $ 30.55 and then again that of $ 32.

The uptrend could undergo a new acceleration if the price moves above the maximum from May 20, 2021 of $ 29.30. In that case, the endurance test would certainly prove easier to complete.

On the other hand, the rebound risk should not be underestimated. In fact, if Polkadot were to slide below the current level of 28 dollars, the cryptocurrency could push towards the first support of 23 dollars passing through the retracement area of ​​24.5 dollars.

In other words, the maintenance of the current price would allow bullish investors to remain focused on the next resistance levels, while a slight decline could indicate the beginning of a retracement phase towards the values ​​of late May and early June, around 23 / $ 25.

