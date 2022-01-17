Polygon expands its footprint as evolving NFT and gaming ecosystems seek alternatives to Ethereum

Built with an emphasis on simplicity and ease of use, Polygon (formerly Matic) is designed to allow organizations and businesses to build and deploy their own decentralized applications (dApps). The platform serves as a layer-2 scale solution that addresses the scalability and rising gas costs of Ethereum and other EMV-compatible networks. Furthermore, it also functions as a fully functional chain on its own, thus cementing itself as a preferred choice for a wide range of blockchain-based projects.

Polygon’s development team is also tapping into NFT and blockchain gaming ecosystems to further expand its offering. As part of its efforts to connect Web2 and Web3, Polygon recently launched Polygon Studios, a new initiative that will focus on NFT and blockchain gaming. To date, Polygon has blossomed into a vibrant ecosystem with more than 100,000 active players on its network. More than 3,000 dApps are already harnessing the power of the Polygon network as the platform moves closer to becoming the tier 2 destination for blockchain, DeFi and NFT gaming on top of Ethereum.

Polygon’s multichain infrastructure offers many features, including one-click deployment, extended modules to develop custom networks, and interoperability with Ethereum and other individual chains. In 2021, Polygon announced its intention to capitalize on NFT growth by investing in Colexion, Asia’s largest NFT market. The platform also highlighted that it would fund 50% of all development costs for projects on GameOn, a leading Asian game tech startup, to help bring NFT games to its network.

Meanwhile, the Polygon team has also launched grants to support promising projects building on its network. Recently, the Gaia EverWorld blockchain game, built on the Polygon technology stack, received an undisclosed sum from the Polygon Foundation via a grant. By leveraging Polygon’s unmatched speed and low gas rates, Gaia EverWorld unlocks unlimited opportunities for users in the metaverse.

The Gaia EverWorld project is backed by some of the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, BSCStation, AU21, Panda Capital, and others. The platform has successfully completed a $ 3.7 million funding round for expansion into the Binance Smart Chain through the launch of the NFT collection on Binance’s NFT platform.

As the gaming markets on blockchain and NFT continue their upward trajectory, users often face problems such as slow flows and skyrocketing gas costs. Polygon combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a compelling feature set, making it a favorite platform for emerging projects.

While there are hundreds of projects harnessing the power of Polygon, two NFT game use cases stand out for their potential to play crucial roles in the evolution of the nascent blockchain gaming industry in the transition to Web3 and the metaverse.

Facilitate a wide variety of use cases

XAYA, the blockchain game development studio behind the first blockchain game Huntercoin (2014), is bringing its experience and innovative suite of game development products to Polygon. According to a recent announcement, Autonomous Worlds, the company behind XAYA, has

has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Polygon to bring its decentralized gaming infrastructure to the layer-2 scale network. As part of this partnership, Autonomous Worlds will integrate XAYA into Polygon, enabling the development of new blockchain and NFT games on the EVM-compatible sidechain. By leveraging XAYA’s Game Channels technology and Polygon’s inherent features, the next wave of blockchain games can finally offer unprecedented levels of scalability and interoperability along with instant settlement and unlimited transaction capability.

Jelurida, the company behind the Ardor, Ignis and Nxt chains, has also announced an integration with Polygon. While the Ardor and Ignis chains offer the first fused parent-child chain architecture with native support for NFTs, high speed and low cost, projects built on top of these chains are currently not directly compatible with Ethereum or other EVM compatible chains.

Through this integration, the Ardor Mythical Beings-based NFT game will be able to expand its reach by tapping into Ethereum and other chains, while ensuring that users (and projects) benefit from Polygon’s built-in features. Mythical Beings will use the Polygon bridge to bring its NFT collection to OpenSea, the largest NFT secondary market on Ethereum.

The Mythical Beings development team will replicate all NFTs minted on the Ignis chain on the Polygon network via ERC-1155 tokens. Jelurida has already developed an open-source smart contract that will link users’ Ignis and Polygon accounts via a bridge, allowing users to send all Ignis-based NFTs to Polygon. Once transferred, users can easily list them on OpenSea and other Ethereum-based marketplaces and trade using MATIC, ETH and USDC tokens on the Ignis chain.

In addition to facilitating a number of unique projects, the Polygon team is also expanding its footprint in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. In November 2021, the Polygon team introduced the network’s community-driven, trustless Initial DEX Offering (IDO) launchpad called Polygen.

To overcome the problems of existing launchpads where whales get top priority and the main objectives of participating projects are often overshadowed, the Polygen decentralized launchpad has been designed to give participating projects complete freedom. Projects can directly set the amount they want to raise, choose their preferred auction format and manage their bids. The Polygen launchpad also allows projects to implement multiple individual rounds and interconnected rounds for seed, private and public funding campaigns.

While most traditional launchpads follow the gatekeeper system whereby only a few select projects are launched each month, focusing primarily on short-term earnings, the Polygen launchpad is intended to facilitate the long-term success of promising projects.

With so much success in the cryptoverse, Polygon, Ethereum’s “internet of blockchains”, is rapidly forging a presence across all domains. Now home to more than 3,000 dApps, the platform ranks among the fastest growing ecosystems in the blockchain ecosystem. As a result, all eyes are on Polygon, as it positions itself to support the next wave of blockchain and NFT gaming.