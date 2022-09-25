Ponce: long lines to buy ice and uncomfortable setbacks seven days without electricity

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

Residents of the city of Ponce were struggling today, for the seventh consecutive day, with the lack of electricity service and the numerous and uncomfortable setbacks that this entails.

Some had woken up in a long line to get ice packs to help preserve food, others were looking for bread and some non-perishable food in bakeries or supermarkets that were kept operating with generators and some more were looking to refuel at one of the gas stations that had supplies.

Mirian Torres was one of the first to be able to buy a bag of ice when the Tropical City Industries business opened its doors to the public at around 9:00 am, in front of which a long line of more than a hundred people awaited their turn to buy the maximum of two bags per person.

“I’m here from 6:00 in the morning, to get two bags of ice, to be able to keep the food”Torres maintained, as he walked, with some difficulty, to his bus.

Torres, a resident of La Playa de Ponce, said that fortunately in the fishmonger near her house, “I put four bottles of water and they give them to me tomorrow afternoon (frozen)”. But when she can’t do that, like today, she has to go buy ice.

Anyway, he stated that he already had to throw away part of the purchase, “and now I’m going to throw away a few more things. Luckily she didn’t have meats or anything like that”.

Torres indicated that, as long as they replace the electrical service, he has been solving in businesses such as bakeries and a little store near his house.

In the same row, Elvin, a resident of Ponce’s town, was also waiting for his turn, who stated that he was “keeping food in a refrigerator that made ice and I keep it there.” He added that the price of the small bag of ice had gone up overnight, from $1.50 to $2.00.

However, the owner of Tropical City Industries, Jeanette Ramírez, contacted this medium after the publication of the article and indicated that she has had to invest thousands of dollars in the purchase of diesel to continue operating. She also offered evidence that the price of the bag of ice was $1.98 plus IVU since July of this year. She explained that, after the emergency, the price had been reduced, but due to the costs of buying fuel, they restored the regular price.

“But things are difficult for one,” he lamented, adding that at least “gasoline is already moving” and he doesn’t have to stand in long lines like days ago to go to work.

In another part of the city, in one of the large chain supermarkets, Myrna Tricoche, a resident of Vistas del Mar, made a small purchase of “little things that don’t go bad, ‘corn flakes’, canned goods, some little fruits.”

“I don’t have a plant or anything. And that’s a tremendous heat“, lament. “This morning I threw away all the meats because they were damaged.”

Tricoche added that he cannot even be aware of the situation because “I have no cell phone, no television, no radio, nothing. I’ve already run out of everything. And I don’t like to bother.”

He added that “none of the government agencies has passed through Vistas del Mar” to see what needs the people of that community have.

“And this (lack of) electricity, one can wait two or three days, but not this,” he added with annoyance.

Francisco Andújar, a resident of Villa del Carmen, also made a small purchase early in the morning. In his case, he is fortunate to have a generator, “but it costs $10 a day for gasoline, and that’s with an ‘inverter’.”

He commented that he had seen workers from LUMA Energy working in the area, “but they are there working on the same pole”, without any noticeable progress.

On the other hand, several gas stations in the city seemed to operate relatively normally, without large crowds of vehicles, although citizens commented that some had no fuel and it was necessary to search for which ones were refueled.

And, at least, all the interviewees assured that they already had water service, which alleviates the bad time they are going through in Ponce due to the lack of electric service, just as it happens in many other parts of Puerto Rico.

Amidst the chaotic situation, however, there were a few people engaged in recreational and everyday activities, such as jogging or cycling, or walking their dog.