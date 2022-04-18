“Poor foresight of politics” – Turin Today

Eight Piedmontese associations linked to the railway world write a long letter (of which we report some passages) addressed to the councilor for transport Marco Gabusi and addressed to the president of the road transport commission in the Region, Mauro Fava. The issue brought to the attention starts from the latest developments in the contract for the Regional Railway Service.

The reference is in particular to the words uttered by Gabusi in a recent session of the commission meeting for the advisory opinion on the 2022-2024 budget.

In particular, they ask for clarification on a passage from the commissioner who said in the session: “In this budget and for the next 10 years we have planned to allocate 15 million (annually ed). […] Resources that were not foreseen in the past. These funds will be used to guarantee services that are already present today, but without these resources we would have had to cut some routes. [..] The 15 million are used to guarantee the service, which, however, will not be able to return to pre-covid levels because it is no longer sustainable. “

In the letter, the signatories argue that the contract will be signed on worse terms than the previous one. And they explain it in detail.

“The contract in effect until 2018 – they write – then terminated by the current Regional Administration, it envisaged an expense of 140 million, but it provided a service as before the Covid therefore with more trips during the week, on Saturdays and on holidays, the active Bra Cavallermaggiore and Saluzzo Savigliano lines, now suspended . Although unsatisfactory, it was a discreet offer but could be improved, certainly to be increased, while instead if the future prospects were those outlined by Councilor Gabusi, one could speak of damage to the community regarding the inadequate service in the face of higher costs for the cashiers. public. “

“The funds – continues the letter signed by Comis, Afp, Local Railways Committee, friends of Cuneo-Ventimiglia-Nice and all commuters from Biella, Cuneo, Turin, Novi and Piedmont – they should have been used to implement the pre-Covid service with the reactivation of a first batch of suspended lines. “

The writers propose the request for further availability from Rome or better planning with a renegotiation of the agreements with Trenitalia. And they add.

“The National Transport Fund […] it will go from 4.95 to 5.35 billion from 2026. We are not yet facing an adequate increase in relation to the changing needs of public transport. But it is a sign of a reversal of the trend. “

Upstream of these premises, the associations insist on preparing projects and requesting related appropriations.



“We are aware that all of this takes commitment and time – goes on – but how are they used to find financial resources for the streets, why is the same dedication not dedicated to the railways? And this task is not perhaps the responsibility of the Councilor? Is that what he is doing? ”. They ask themselves.

Then the letter takes up the concept of ‘non-sustainability of pre-Covid levels’ expressed by Gabusi in the commission.



“The reality is of a request from the user to return to the pre-Covid offer. The choices of the current Department do not at all satisfy the need to reduce the number of private vehicles, pollution, road accidents and do not go in any way towards that ecological transition that should also characterize the policy of the Region. “

A choice that commuters, associations and committees consider of “Lack of foresight. Piedmont lacks planning and vision of the future “.

“The statements of the commissioner – continue – disavow the orientation expressed by the commission […] with a participatory process with users […]while there was no comparison. “ and they ask “A redefinition of the existing clauses of the contract.” with a “Open discussion with commuter and citizen associations.“That does not take place “In closed offices” but with those who live there “Everyday life, made up of delays, cancellations, missed coincidences.”

And they close with a criticism of the councilor’s work for which they would evaluate one “Incompatibility of his actions with the position held, which has among its functions the improvement of the service and sustainable mobility for the development of the territory and not, obviously, its deterioration”.