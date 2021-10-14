Popstar Shawn Mendes on vacation between Capri and Positano and pays homage to Dean Martin

Holidays in Campania for popstar Shawn Mendes, who has millions of fans around the world and is the author, together with singer Camila Cabello, of the 2019 hit Señorita. The 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model is spending these days between Positano and Capri and on social media he writes: “Dean Martin is everywhere”.

Holidays in Campania for popstar Shawn Mendes, which has millions of fans around the world and is the author, together with singer Camila Cabello, of the hit of 2019 Señorita. The 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model is spending these days between Positano and Capri, posting beautiful photos of his trip on his Instagram profile. “Hello Italy “ (“Hello Italy”), writes Mendes from Positano, and adds “Dean Martin is everywhere “ (“Dean Martin is everywhere”). Mendes also performed in a video on Instagram in a solo with guitar in a cave on the Amalfi Coast, with the background of the sea.

Shawn Mendes, then, has landed on Capri in the past few hours. The singer was a guest of the historic restaurant La Capannina, in the ancient center of Capri, near the square, welcomed by the owners. The singer tasted the typical dishes of the blue island, such as the Caprese ravioli. In 2022, Mendes will begin a world tour entitled “Wonder: The World Tour 2022” which includes a concert in Bologna among the stops.

The pop star, who was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1998, had her first hits in 2013, releasing song covers on the Vine video platform. Since then, he has released four studio albums, embarked on three world tours and has received numerous awards. The single is one of the greatest hits of his career Stitches which peaked in the UK and the top ten in the US and Canada, Treat You Better And There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back. In 2019, two more hit singles arrived If I Can’t Have You And Señorita, the latter with singer Camila Cabello. Lots of awards and recognitions that he has collected so far.