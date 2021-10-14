News

Popstar Shawn Mendes on vacation between Capri and Positano and pays homage to Dean Martin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Holidays in Campania for popstar Shawn Mendes, who has millions of fans around the world and is the author, together with singer Camila Cabello, of the 2019 hit Señorita. The 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model is spending these days between Positano and Capri and on social media he writes: “Dean Martin is everywhere”.

Shawn Mendes (Instagram profile photo)

Shawn Mendes (Instagram profile photo)

Holidays in Campania for popstar Shawn Mendes, which has millions of fans around the world and is the author, together with singer Camila Cabello, of the hit of 2019 Señorita. The 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model is spending these days between Positano and Capri, posting beautiful photos of his trip on his Instagram profile. “Hello Italy “ (“Hello Italy”), writes Mendes from Positano, and adds Dean Martin is everywhere “ (“Dean Martin is everywhere”). Mendes also performed in a video on Instagram in a solo with guitar in a cave on the Amalfi Coast, with the background of the sea.

Loading...
Advertisements

Shawn Mendes, then, has landed on Capri in the past few hours. The singer was a guest of the historic restaurant La Capannina, in the ancient center of Capri, near the square, welcomed by the owners. The singer tasted the typical dishes of the blue island, such as the Caprese ravioli. In 2022, Mendes will begin a world tour entitled “Wonder: The World Tour 2022” which includes a concert in Bologna among the stops.

The pop star, who was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1998, had her first hits in 2013, releasing song covers on the Vine video platform. Since then, he has released four studio albums, embarked on three world tours and has received numerous awards. The single is one of the greatest hits of his career Stitches which peaked in the UK and the top ten in the US and Canada, Treat You Better And There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back. In 2019, two more hit singles arrived If I Can’t Have You And Señorita, the latter with singer Camila Cabello. Lots of awards and recognitions that he has collected so far.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
696
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
565
News

Cinema, all films out in October
541
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
472
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
415
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
365
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
327
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
321
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
288
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top