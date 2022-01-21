“Positive swabs under water …”. How things really are

Wandering around the web in recent weeks it is not difficult to come across some videos that show a phenomenon that, if not explained, could create alarmism. There are people who have tried to “test” tap water (but also other liquids) to prove that coronavirus rapid diagnostic tests weren’t all that reliable. There are numerous videos of this type and, it should be emphasized, many of these are not fake. There is a possibility that some quick test patterns to be performed at home may have a reaction and it also confirms this Franco Leoni, General Manager of Polonord Adeste srl, which produces part of the tests currently on the market, interviewed by Here Finance.

The truth, however, is not what some have spread on the net. “ From the checks we have done, we have actually found that there are some products on the market that, if in contact with tap water, give a positive result. They are not among those we distribute, but they are there. However, this does not invalidate the system, because the reactions that are excluded are indicated in the instructions for use “, explains Leoni.

And it is precisely in the instructions for use that the key to understanding the mistake of those who would like to undermine the credibility of these tests. “ If, for example, the instructions say that it is not there cross reactivity with type B flu and we test a person who is not infected with Covid-19 but with flu type B and comes out positive Covid-19 then we have a serious problem on the test. While if we put water or Coca-Cola or orange juice in the test and it comes out positive, probably there are in the liquid inserted organic substances or minerals interacting with the test, but this is misuse “, continued Franco Leoni.

The test for the diagnosis of coronavirus infection consists of a strip of nitrocellulose with i reagents. If they come into contact with the antigens of the coronavirus under investigation a reaction is obtained which, in this case, is the appearance of the well-known colored strip in the t-test area. As explained by Leoni, it is likely that the reagents used for the detection of the coronavirus antigen are also sensitive to other elements which, however, would not be detected if the product was not used improperly. “ If I make a tampon myself I have to follow the instructions. Who do not say to put it under tap water, just so as not to distort the result “, added Leoni.