Poste Italiane, the Spid does not work? Here’s how to fix it

A few days ago many customers of Spid of Poste Italiane accused some inconvenience. Here’s how to move in such a situation.

Spid is an increasingly used Digital Identity system. This allows you to access administrative sites with a certain speed. With that of Italian post, for example, you can access via credentials or QR code. Recently, however, some customers have had moments of great discomfort.

Added to this is the recent news that has caused a lot of discussion. Before, to register for Spid in Posta, it was totally free. From now on, however, it will be paid. The cost is 12 euros. In short, a change that has caused various controversies. Although, for the more experienced, it is also possible to register online.

The Spid, today, is a fundamental element in various aspects. Entering a site with the Spid allows not only ease of use users but also to the Public administration. A few days ago, however, the system ran into various problems. Problems that have caused a lot of inconvenience to customers. Let’s see some moves to be made in these cases.

Spid problems of Poste Italiane: here’s how to get around

As we can imagine, when we are in front of a site problems can arise. But there are some possible measures. So as to allow users not to have any kind of problem. There are some advice to memorize. The first, as reported by Optimagazine, it is very classic. Take refuge in assistance. This, however, does not always have adequate tools for the case. This situation is due to an unclear exposure. For this reason, the explanation of the problem must be clear.

Of course, to do this, you have to carefully analyze the problem. It happens to make mistakes credentials. For this reason they must always be reviewed before clicking on log-in. If the problem persists, then you have to rely on an operator. Clearly, as mentioned above, the exposition must be clear.

The Customer care through Digital Assistant is always active. 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. While the one with the operator goes from Monday to Saturday from 8 to 20. In short, before relying on assistance, check all the criteria well. If the problem continues, all that remains is to rely on the operators.