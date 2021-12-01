POWELL … INFLATION NO LONGER TRANSITIONAL!

Wow, oil collapses by over 24% in just one month, energy inflation goes up the chimney without even using energy reserves and the genius Powel comes out in full panic of the markets for the bluff called Omicron with the following statements …

It is time for the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, to stop talking about “transient” inflation. (…) «The risk of inflation has increased», with price increases «which have spread much more widely recently». This was declared by the president of the central institution, Jerome Powell, during his testimony before the banking commission of the US Senate on the economy and pandemic. “For many, transitory is associated with ‘short term’, but for us it is associated with inflation that does not leave a permanent mark on prices – he explained – I think it is probably the right time to withdraw the term ‘transitory'” and “Explain more clearly what we mean”.

In summary, the risk of higher inflation and the opportunity to consider ending tapering a few months earlier.

From the highs we are below 24% still worried about inflation! 😉. Machiavelli DOCET pic.twitter.com/vDFsVXQ4cd – Andrea Mazzalai (@icebergfinanza) November 30, 2021

We had suggested that oil would return to a low of 66, yesterday it made a low of 64.50 and it is not over!

By the way, do we see the 100 dollars tomorrow or 100 years from now?

Fascinating, they just confirmed to the Fed, in a normal world, these people would have been fired for their failures, but finance is a world in which bankruptcies teach, lead often and willingly.

As we wrote on Monday, many gaps had to be closed and they did, the markets collapsed again. The news coming from Europe did the rest.

What has not collapsed is the price of our treasures which yesterday recorded the new annual highs …

… With yields dropping to annual lows.

The reaction of the bond market was very clear, only short-term yields rose in the wake of Powee’s comments, the long part of the curve collapsed, giving an unequivocal signal, next year there will be recession.

But let’s get to the urban legends that saw Americans pour their savings on black friday and on the holidays of that thing that in Europe can no longer be pronounced, yes Christmas.

According to the National Retail Federation, Black Friday sales disappointed this year, noting that digital Black Friday sales fell for the first time, with shoppers back in stores this year following closures due to the pandemic. last year with sales of $ 8.9 billion against a forecast of $ 9.5 billion.

The interesting thing is that gasoline prices in the United States have risen by about 50% in one year, the increase is set to be the largest percentage increase in at least a decade.

Even in Europe, things are not better …

There is no sign of stopping the boom of#inflation in the Eurozone. According to the flash estimate of @EU_Eurostat the rate expected in November is 4.9%, up from 4.1% in October. https://t.co/GsU4F6CrQT – ANSA Europe (@ansaeuropa) November 30, 2021

Unlike Powell, we do not change our minds, inflation remains transitory, the main secular trend is debt deflation, in the short term inflation erodes purchasing power, without raising wages it makes access to credit more difficult and throws premises for a ferocious and persistent economic depression.

Of course, inflation is present, above all pure speculation, given that psychopaths don’t know what to do with their pennies, but as we have repeatedly reiterated this year, we are interested in long-term inflation, or long-term returns. term that continue to suggest debt deflation and probable recession.

The beauty will begin in 2022, we will tell you about it in “Il fiorino di Machiavelli” OUTLOOK 2022 which will be released within the first days of next year.

In OUTLOOK 2022 we will share the objectives for the next few years, the great winter is about to return.

The manuscripts from the beginning of the year are more than enough to understand how to seize it, the last great opportunity, the most colossal in history, because today they are all on the wrong side of a boat that is about to sink again.

