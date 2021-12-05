Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the sixteenth day of Serie A will be played at the Marassi stadium in Genoa Sampdoria And Lazio. The hosts are looking for points to get away from the hotspots of the standings. The guests, on the other hand, have had a disappointing start and want to try to get back in the running for a European finish.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

Sampdoria-Lazio, Sunday 5 December 2021 (18:00)

There Sampdoria he had a fairly complex start to the season and for this reason he seeks continuity to get away from the hot areas. The club greeted Claudio Ranieri at the end of last season and for this reason the patron, Massimo Ferrero, decided to entrust the bench to Roberto D’Aversa. There are 15 points collected by the Sampdoria in the first fifteen days, which are worth fifteenth place, plus five on the third from last place. In the last round came the 3-1 defeat at Fiorentina.

There Lazio he wants to return to the Champions League after a disappointing year. Up until now, the performance has been very mixed. The biancocelesti want to get back into the fight for fourth place, being ninth in the standings with 22 points, nine points from fourth at Atalanta and three less from sixth place. The team of Maurizio Sarri look for that continuity missed until now. In the last round, the pyrotechnic draw for 4-4 at home against Udinese.

Never seen bonuses!



💰 up to € 500 in BONUS WAGERING

💰 + € 5 in REAL BONUS to the 1st deposit

💰 + 10% CASH BACK for 12 months FIND OUT MORE

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Sampdoria and Lazio, with the kick-off scheduled at 18, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Watch all Serie A TIM matches on DAZN for € 29.99 / month. ACTIVATE NOW

Probable formations Sampdoria-Lazio

The Sampdoria coach, Roberto D’Aversa, should rely on a classic 4-4-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Caputo and Quagliarella. The outside midfielders will be Antonio Candreva and Verre. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Adrien Silva and Thorsby.

The Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, will rely on the usual 4-3-3 seen so far. At the center of the trident will be Immobile, with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Luis Alberto, Cataldi and Milinkovic-Savic. Patric disqualified, Luiz Felipe returns to the center of defense.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Beresynski, Yoshida, O. Colley, Augello; Candreva, Silva, Thorsby, Verre; Quagliarella, Caputo.

Lazio (4-3-3): Reina; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Prediction Sampdoria-Lazio

At the Marassi stadium a delicate match is being played for both teams, desperately hunting for the three points for their goals.

For what concern prediction, in our opinion Lazio cannot afford any more missteps, given that the victory has been missing for three games. For this reason, our advice is to focus on sign 2 (best odd 2.10 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a game full of goals and for this we recommend the Over 2.5 sign (best odd 1.65 on Eurobet, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 100 €).