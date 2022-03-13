Premier League team is serious about Alberth Elis

the honduran Albert Elis could continue to fulfill each of his objectives in European football after his good season with the FC Girondins Bordeaux of Ligue 1 in France.

“La Panterita” has scored nine goals this season, which has aroused the interest of clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga.

According to a publication on the website www.girondins4ever.com, there are three teams interested in signing the Honduran striker and they are: “Fiorentina (Serie A), Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) and West Ham (Premier League).

Now the English press, points out that England’s West Ham would be seriously interested in signing Alberth Elis for the next campaign.

According to the English portal HITC, the Premier League club analyzes launching an offer for the Honduran that would be surpassing the 21 million euros.

It should be noted that Elis arrived in the city of Bordeaux on loan from Portugal’s Boavista last summer with a purchase option estimated at 6 million euros. Said operation would have already been carried out by Girondins in December, according to the newspaper L’Equipe.

Already in the winter market, a Chinese club offered 19 million euros, plus two in bonuses, but the Girondin team rejected the proposal.

To this is added that the catracho has always reiterated his desire to play in the English Premier League and West Ham would be the club that would fulfill that request.