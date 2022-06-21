Premiere of the film El Protegido in Guatemala | June 2022

Action, drama and intrigue, that’s what the movie The Protectedin which Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q act. If you love this genre, we indicate the date of premiere in Guatemala to see this film. #Let’s go

Premiere of the film El Protegido in Guatemala

The Protected tells the story of an Anna, a girl who was adopted by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. 20 years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled hit men on the planet. When Moody is murdered, Anna swears revenge, and to do so, she allies herself with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), an enigmatic assassin. As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.

The film will be released on June 23, 2022 in Guatemalan cinemas, so don’t miss your chance to see a great crime and revenge movie. #PilasPues Watch the trailer!

At the cinema, we recommend that you wear a mask at all times, maintain social distancing and constantly disinfect your hands.

*Guatemala.com is not responsible for changes or cancellation of this event.*

