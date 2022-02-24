Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Nominees, performances, hosts, schedules and how to watch the ceremony live | Music

Everything ready and prepared at American Airlines in Miami for a new edition of the Lo Nuestro Award. The award ceremony for these popular awards that Univision They will live in this 2022 edition a party in style with more than thirty guest artists. The Latin music scene has an essential date with a gala that promises to give a lot to talk about.

Big names in the industry like Maluma, Anitta, Gente de Zona, Romeo Santos, Sofía Reyes, David Bisbal, Natti Natasha or Luis Fonsi will participate in the event in which they start as favorites Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal.

Here we tell you all the necessary details to be able to enjoy the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022.

How to watch the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 live?

Once again, the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 award ceremony can be seen through the Univision platform both on its television channel and on its application for other devices under subscription.

Unfortunately, to date, no platform in Spain includes the channel to follow the awards, but the popular American channel will carry out complete coverage of the event through all its social networks as well as on its official YouTube channel.

Lo Nuestro Award 2022 Schedule

The Lo Nuestro 2022 Awards gala starts at dawn on February 25 at 1 in the morning (right on the day change from 18 to 19 if you live in the Canary Islands). The red carpet can be followed on the official YouTube channel of the organizers.

These are the schedules for other Spanish-speaking countries: Mexico (6pm), Peru, Colombia and Ecuador (7pm), Chile and Argentina (9pm)

Who presents the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022 and who will host the night?

The ceremony will be presented by various hosts in a choral work that has been repeated in recent editions. The Spanish touch will be provided by David Bisbal who will be accompanied by Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto and Yuri as main hosts along with Borja Voces, David Zepeda, Francisca, Raúl de Molina, Clarissa Molina, Jomari Goyso, Angélica Vale, Joel Deleón, Majo Aguilar, Susana González, Edén Muñoz, David Zepeda, Irina Baeva and Farina.

Stars from the music industry, film, television and social networks will walk the red carpet before the award ceremony.

Performances of the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 and Lifetime Achievement Award

Dozens of artists will perform on the Miami American Airlines stage, but only one will win the award for their career: Pauline Rubio. The Golden Girl will receive a tribute for her 30-year artistic career and will be one of the great performances of the show.

Together with Pau, these are the artists who will perform at the Premio Lo Nuestro

Romeo Santos

Camilo

Firm Group

Yuri

Maluma

Sofia Reyes

David Bisbal

Anitta

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Pepe Aguilar

the alpha

Ghost

Chimbala

IAmChinese

Justin Quiles

Manuel Turizo

pitbull

deorro

elvis martinez

ovi

Sting

Laura Pausino

Angela Aguilar

Christian Nodal

CNCO

Zone People

Jay Wheeler

jon z

Kea

Luis Fonsi

Natti Natasha

Olga Tanon

Prince Royce

Sebastian Yatra

Wisin and Yandel

Lo Nuestro Award Nominees 2022

Univision revealed a few weeks ago the name of the nominees for this edition. Camilo, J Balvin and Christian Nodal they lead the list with 10 nominations. follow him Bad Bunny and Karol G (surprisingly the only woman to be among the top nominees of the night) with nine; Carlos Rivera, Caliber 50, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

These are the nominees in the main categories:

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Angela Aguilar

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

‘The Last Tour Of The World’ – Bad Bunny

‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Jose’ – J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos

‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50

Song of the Year

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Female Revelation Artist

Angela Aguilar

Helen Rose

Evaluate Montaner

kali uchis

The Ross Mary

Majo Aguilar

Mary Becerra

TheChange

VF7

Yendry

Male Revelation Artist

Blessd

Boza

Duki

the alpha

Ghost

pheid

Khea

The Two Carnal

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

Remix Of The Year

‘911’ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez

‘Yesterday My Ex Called Me’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Fiel’ (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers

‘La Tóxica’ (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo

‘Travesuras’ (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie

Crossover Collaboration Of The Year

‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G

‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes

The Perfect Mix Of The Year

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme

‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny

DJ of the Year

sharpen it 888

deorro

DJ Adoni

DJ Cornetto

DJ Luian

DJ Nelson

IAmChinese

Mariana Bo

Toy Selectah

Victor Cardenas

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Camilo

Charles Rivera

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Mon Laferte

Ricardo Montaner

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Song Of The Year – Pop

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

‘So In Love’ – CNCO

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

Collaboration Of The Year – Pop

‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma

‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘La Toxica’ – Farruko

‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

‘Sober’ – Maluma

‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom

‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

‘Pepas’ – FarrukoSong Of The Year – Pop Ballad

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik

‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop

CNCO

Mau and Ricky

Morat

21st floor

Reik

Album Of The Year – Pop

‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO

‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia

‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor

‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres

‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez

‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky

‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

bad bunny

daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Justin Quiles

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

WisinA

Female Artist of the Year – Urban

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

Carol G

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Song Of The Year – Urban

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers

‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee

‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin

Collaboration Of The Year – Urban

‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles

‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía

‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin

‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers

‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

Album Of The Year – Urban