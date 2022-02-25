Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: when and where to watch the awards live | Lo Nuestro Award

The wait has come to an end and on the night of this February 24th we will enjoy Lo Nuestro Award 2022, a ceremony that takes place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, and that you can follow live on Univision. Here we tell you what we know about this great gala so you don’t miss a thing.
Lo Nuestro 2022 Award: the Night of the Stars carpet
The excitement begins with the arrival of the artists to the Magenta Carpet in the special Night of Stars. Francisca, David Zepeda, Raúl de Molina and Borja Voces will receive the guests upon arrival at the event to tell us the first impressions of a magical night. In addition, we will see the first presentations by Emilia & Dukias well as VF7, Lele Pons, Ninow and Candy.
Night of Stars starts at 7P/6C by Univision.
On social networks, you will be able to see other aspects of the live carpet, both on the official Premio Lo Nuestro account on Instagram (from 7P/6C), as well as on Univision on Tik Tok (from 6:30P/5 :30C).
Lo Nuestro Award 2022: tribute to Vicente Fernández
The awards ceremony closes at 8P/7C in a very emotional way, with a tribute to the trajectory of Vicente Fernández which will bring together the voices of Camilo, Ángela Aguilar, Christian Nodal and David Bisbal, as well as the special participation of Maluma and Pepe Aguilar.
The theme of this edition is ‘Vive el Momento’, with which this party will be dedicated to the present and will have as drivers to Alejandra Espinoza together with the actor Gabriel Soto and the singers Yuri and David Bisbal.
Lo Nuestro Award 2022: how to watch the gala live
In addition to the television broadcast, Premio Lo Nuestro will also be available through univisionnow.comwhere you can also enjoy Star Night.
On AwardLoOur.com You can follow our minute-by-minute coverage from 9 in the morning on the live blogin which you can see all the previous moments, be aware of the latest and know the winners of the 35 categories in real time.
Many of the winners will be announced during the televised gala, but the winners in the remaining categories will be announced simultaneously on the Premio Lo Nuestro social networks -starting during the broadcast of Noche de Estrellas- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and in the live show ‘Uforia Lounge: The Backstage Experience’. This program starts at 8P/7C in uforiamusic.com as well as on the Premio Lo Nuestro website and on YouTube. It is a special that will tell you what happens behind the camera and that Santi and Laurita will lead. There will be exclusive interviews with the winners and participants of the show.
Lo Nuestro Award 2022: the nominees
Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin are the ones who lead the nominations in these awards, with 10 nominations each, among them those of Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. follows him Carol G who raises his hand with nine nominations, the same as another of the hottest artists of the moment, bad bunny.
Lo Nuestro Award 2022: musical participations
In addition to the tribute to Vicente Fernández, other great stars of Latin music they will have musical participations. Among them is Stingwho will be at Premio Lo Nuestro for the first time, performing his song ‘Por Su Amor’ completely in Spanish.
Laura Pausini, Olga Tañón ( greatest winner in history of Premio Lo Nuestro), Manuel Turizo, Anitta, Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha and many more artists will also take to the stage of the FTX Arena.
Lo Nuestro Award 2022: special prizes
For this and more, you cannot miss any details of the broadcast of Premio Lo Nuestro 2022, enjoy this great coverage this Thursday, February 24, starting at 7P/6C on Univision.