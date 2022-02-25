Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: when and where to watch the awards live | Lo Nuestro Award

On AwardLoOur.com You can follow our minute-by-minute coverage from 9 in the morning on the live blogin which you can see all the previous moments, be aware of the latest and know the winners of the 35 categories in real time.

Many of the winners will be announced during the televised gala, but the winners in the remaining categories will be announced simultaneously on the Premio Lo Nuestro social networks -starting during the broadcast of Noche de Estrellas- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and in the live show ‘Uforia Lounge: The Backstage Experience’. This program starts at 8P/7C in uforiamusic.com as well as on the Premio Lo Nuestro website and on YouTube. It is a special that will tell you what happens behind the camera and that Santi and Laurita will lead. There will be exclusive interviews with the winners and participants of the show.