Preorder Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), a film that became the first to gross US $1 billion worldwide after the start of the pandemic, all eyes are on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which will continue to explore the theme (as the title indicates) of the Marvel multiverse.

Since the premiere of the film is getting closer, advertising spots have been constantly released through socio-digital networks, where it was announced that the international pre-sale of tickets will begin at 00:00 hours on Wednesday, April 6. Due to the fact that the web pages of the cinemas have uploaded information about the film, it has been confirmed that the official duration will be two hours and six minutes, despite the fact that rumors indicated a time of up to three hours.

And taking into account that at the premiere of the wall-crawling film at the end of last year, the fall of web pages was reported, as well as the saturation and collapse in the process of digital ticket purchase, since there were millions of users who were looking for get tickets for the opening day, presumably the same will happen with the sequel to the Marvel sorcerer, hence it is advisable to go directly to the branches of your favorite cinema.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be full of cameos

On January 17, a Reddit user published what is apparently the leaked script of the film, detailing scenes from the film, and highlighting the multiple cameos that could happen. The appearance of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in the film had been speculated for months, although the latest rumors suggest that the actor will play a variant of the character, being the incarnation of the version of the animated series of ‘X-Men’ of the 90s.

This leak supports past rumors such as the appearance of Captain Carter played by Hayley Atwell, a character seen in What If?, the variant of Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, or Captain Marvel by Tenoyah Parris (characters that have become the center of debate due to the confusion generated by the Marvel Studios spots). On the contrary, new characters have been added, such as Emily Blunt’s Invisible Woman, along with John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic, actors noted by fans as the ‘dream-cast’ of the fantastic quartet, as well as a variant of Black Bolt played again by Anson Mount who was seen in the series Inhumans (2017).

The fate of the Multiverse awaits. Tickets for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness go on sale April 6. Experience it only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/YTSGIt6ZZp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2022

What importance would the appearance of the latter for the MCU?

Inhumans was a series that did not have the best audience or the best reviews, having only a score of 11% by Rotten Tomatoes, being the Marvel television series with the worst approval rating. If the rumor is true, it would mean that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is taking into account all existing Marvel-themed series, even more so knowing that in recent days the official Marvel page published that the events of the Defenders series , seen on Netflix, are part of the MCU canon, so seeing characters from Agents of Shield or Marvel’s Runaways again would only be a matter of time.

This could be possible with the existence of versions of the leaked script that mention a cameo from Cloak & Dagger (2018), Agents of Shield (2013), and Runaways (2017). In addition to that, the page mutant_and_proud He assures that his intern has heard that Marvel Studios is in talks to introduce the Agents of Shield characters to the MCU, played by the same actors and looking for a way to justify their absence during all this time.

The characters would be introduced in different Disney + products, where Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) and Phil Coulson (Clarck Gregg) would appear in Secret Invasion, Daisy Johnson aka Quake (Chloe Bennet) in a future Secret Warriors project and later in a SWORD series (space agency that was already introduced in Spider-Man Far From Home); Rumor has it that the series is also planning to bring back Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) and Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna).

Are you ready to see these characters on screen? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for May 4, 2022. @mundiario