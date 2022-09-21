Entertainment

Prepare this frozen cake with chocolate cookies Selena Gomez style

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read































Make this ice cream cake with Selena Gomez-style chocolate cookies – MDZ Online









Selena Gómez makes a super easy cake that is prepared without turning on the oven.

Photo: Instagram

East Frost cake with biscuits of chocolate is the glory. Very easy, delicious and without turning on the oven. Selena Gomez she prepared it to celebrate the birthday of one of her best friends, Kelsey and it was spectacular. His teacher was the pastry chef Paola Velez, an activist of Latin origins, who uses cooking to fight racism and create social change. “It’s a pie perfect because in summer everyone hates to turn on the oven, that’s why they love this pie”, assured the pastry chef who taught him everything step by step and did it together with Selena Gomez in the cycle Selena + Chef.

Pastry chef Paola Velez has Latin roots and uses cooking to fight racism and create social change.

Here we tell you the recipe, ingredients and secrets so you can prepare it at home.

Topics

Do you want to receive alert notifications?


Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski was blunt about the accusations of infidelity towards Adam Levine: “Misogyny”

4 mins ago

Michelle Soifer on the return of Pancho Rodríguez: “I prefer Rafael Cardozo to return”, video

14 mins ago

“I will never play for this French club even if they offer me the moon”

15 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian slammed for over-the-top celebration that’s ‘bad for the environment’ on 4-year-old True’s first day of school

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button