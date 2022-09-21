Prepare this frozen cake with chocolate cookies Selena Gomez style

East Frost cake with biscuits of chocolate is the glory. Very easy, delicious and without turning on the oven. Selena Gomez she prepared it to celebrate the birthday of one of her best friends, Kelsey and it was spectacular. His teacher was the pastry chef Paola Velez, an activist of Latin origins, who uses cooking to fight racism and create social change. “It’s a pie perfect because in summer everyone hates to turn on the oven, that’s why they love this pie”, assured the pastry chef who taught him everything step by step and did it together with Selena Gomez in the cycle Selena + Chef.

Pastry chef Paola Velez has Latin roots and uses cooking to fight racism and create social change.

Here we tell you the recipe, ingredients and secrets so you can prepare it at home.

Iced cake with chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients:

vegetable oil spray

biscuits filled chocolate, necessary amount (You can choose the ones you like the most, vanilla or chocolate)

¼ milk cream

½ teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

To decorate:

caramel sauce

berries

strawberries

Preparation: