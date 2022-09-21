Entertainment
Prepare this frozen cake with chocolate cookies Selena Gomez style
East Frost cake with biscuits of chocolate is the glory. Very easy, delicious and without turning on the oven. Selena Gomez she prepared it to celebrate the birthday of one of her best friends, Kelsey and it was spectacular. His teacher was the pastry chef Paola Velez, an activist of Latin origins, who uses cooking to fight racism and create social change. “It’s a pie perfect because in summer everyone hates to turn on the oven, that’s why they love this pie”, assured the pastry chef who taught him everything step by step and did it together with Selena Gomez in the cycle Selena + Chef.
Here we tell you the recipe, ingredients and secrets so you can prepare it at home.
Iced cake with chocolate chip cookies
Ingredients:
- vegetable oil spray
- biscuits filled chocolate, necessary amount (You can choose the ones you like the most, vanilla or chocolate)
- 1 cup of powdered sugar
- ¼ milk cream
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
To decorate:
- caramel sauce
- berries
- strawberries
Preparation:
- Place a piece of plastic wrap on the counter, and then another on top to form a cross, so that it is wrinkle-free.
- Spray a 22 cm removable mold with vegetable spray. Place the plastic wrap on top. Spray the film again with vegetable spray to prevent the cake from sticking.
- Remove the stuffing from the biscuits of chocolate. Place them in a food processor until they are powdered. Place them in a bowl.
- Separately, place the milk cream, salt, vanilla paste together with the powdered sugar in the blender. You must control it because if it goes too far it would turn into butter. Once the cream has reached its point, it is time to turn off the mixer.
- Lay a layer of biscuits whole in the mold. Fill in the empty spaces of the biscuits with the powder of biscuits.
- Place the whipped cream in a pastry bag. Arrange the cream on the layer of biscuits in the form of circles until completely covering its surface. Smooth it out with a spatula.
- Repeat the process of placing biscuits, cookie powder and again cream. If you find it difficult to do it with the pastry bag, you can place it by spoonfuls on the cake and then smooth it with the spatula.
- Cover with the remaining plastic wrap and take it to the refrigerator. Once the cake is very cold, remove it from the refrigerator. Remove the plastic wrap and unmold it on a cake stand.
- Place dulce de leche in the center. Dulce de leche is caramelized condensed milk. Spread it over the pie with a spatula.
- Decorate with berries, strawberries and edible flowers.
