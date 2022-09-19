President Abinader orders changes in consulates

President Luis Abinader made different movements in the consulates of different states in the United States, in Mexico and Puerto Rico, appointing in some cases new holders, in others vice-consuls and/or consular assistants.

Through decree 524-22, the president appointed Dinorah Angélica Acosta Mañé as “honorary consul” in Cancún, State of Quintana Roo, Mexico; Likewise, Carla María Hernández de Grullón was appointed as Vice Consul at the Consulate of the Dominican Republic in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

The government provision indicates that Carlos Alberto Domínguez Vargas will perform the functions of vice consul at the Consulate of the Dominican Republic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; while Yulia Gabriela Kano Salcedo will perform the same functions at the Consulate of the Dominican Republic in Boston, Massachusetts; like Michael Amado de Jong Mejía.

In that same decree, Ezequiel Eleazar Rodríguez López is appointed vice-consul at the Consulate of the Dominican Republic in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Evangelina Encarnación Santiago, in Paterson, New Jersey; Yudelka Marilin García Cabrera, in Orlando, Florida and Rosa Damaris Rodríguez de Cruz, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The decree was issued last Tuesday, September 13, by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader Corona.