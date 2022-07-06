President Guillermo Lasso swears in new Ministers of State | Policy | News

President Guillermo Lasso announced four changes in his cabinet of ministers on the afternoon of July 5, in the Yellow Room of the Carondelet Palace.

The movements take place after the 18-day strike called by the indigenous movement and which lasted from June 13 to 30 last. The measure was deposed after the signing of a peace agreement between the parties, which was endorsed by the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference (CEE).

Pablo Arosemena will assume the Ministry of Economy and Finance. He replaces Simón Cueva in that position. Arosemena had been serving as governor of Guayas. He was a leader of the Guayaquil Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Free Ecuador Foundation, created by President Lasso to put together his government plan.

Social justice and proper management of public finances go hand in hand. @parosemena since @FinanzasEc It will work to guarantee the allocation of resources to serve citizens, boost the country’s economic growth and reduce the fiscal deficit. pic.twitter.com/9sgSb4hYha — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) July 5, 2022

Darío Herrera will go from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Miduvi) to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works (MTOP), which occupied Marcelo Cabrera. Herrera is a businessman and real estate executive from Manabi.

in the Miduvi, Instead of Herrera, the architect María Gabriela Aguilera, who served as deputy minister, will remain.

Andrea Montalvo, a graduate in Psychology and Human Resources, will be in charge of the Secretary of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Senescyt) replacing Alejandro Ribadeneira. She used to be an undersecretary.

He also possessed Alfredo Ortega as his representative before the Board of Directors of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) and who will preside over it.

Alfredo Ortega, sworn in as President of the Board of Directors of the @IESSec. We know that it will continue to strengthen the work of the institution. Successes in your management! pic.twitter.com/cHlQ7RClmb — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) July 5, 2022

Lasso has not yet appointed a replacement for Ximena Garzón in the Ministry of Health. He gave her the decoration of the National Order “For Merit” in the Grade of Grand Cross for her management.

A few hours earlier, likewise, the president issued executive decree 470 with which he entrusted the governorship of Pastaza to Ángel Morales.

In his inaugural speech, Arosemena praised Lasso, calling him an “exemplary fighter.” She thanked him for trusting him and the other ministers for these positions.

He indicated that they are going to maintain the connection between economic policy and citizenship, not only at the desk but also in the territory, listening to the people.

Arosemena indicated that the country’s resources must be managed effectively and equitably. And she detailed the three axes that the reactivation economic plan has that will promote what she described as follows: “Order with a social focus.”

It has three axes:

1. Ensure social spending, that money reaches people’s pockets through credits, services and bonuses.

2. Lower the cost of living and arrears.

3. Growth of the economy and construction of public works.

In his speech, Lasso pointed out that the changes are necessary to achieve more and better results and that these “have not been forced by particular situations or circumstances”, referring to the strike last June, but rather to “the orderly fulfillment of stages, which They require different types of leadership.

The president pointed out that the demonstrations generated losses of more than $1,000 million; of that, $260 million was in oil production. “Nothing more absurd than on the one hand asking for resources and social care, fair, yes, but at the same time attacking the source of income to meet those demands,” he said.

He added that after having restored peace in the nation “I reiterate my message of unity to the people, it is time to heal wounds, overcome divisions and unite around a single goal: to grow the country we all love.”

Lasso pointed out that the regime will focus, from now on, on serving the countryside.

In addition, he thanked the outgoing ministers, including Simón Cueva, whose “impeccable management of public finances” he highlighted, and Ximena Garzón, whom he congratulated for the “feat” of having vaccinated the Ecuadorian population with between two and four doses. against COVID-19. (YO)