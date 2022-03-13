President of Ukraine assures that Russia is ready to negotiate a peace agreement

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured this Saturday that Russia is ready to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine, after both countries have held four rounds of negotiations to reach an agreement that reduces the conflict.

“Now the Russian side in the negotiations has started to talk about something, not just issue ultimatums… I think this is a fundamentally different approach. And that’s how it should be”, said the Ukrainian president at a press conference held this Saturday in Kiev to which the agency has had access Unian.

Zelensky stressed that the end of the war “must begin with a ceasefire”. “This will allow unblocking humanitarian processes: deportation of people, as well as the delivery of food, water and medicine (…) It would be a human, diplomatic signal, which always initiates the end of the war”, assured the Ukrainian leader, according to Unian.

Likewise, the president of Ukraine was “happy” with this signal from Russia, since it has been open to dialogue “for the first time in more than two years.”

The president also assured that he has had at least 100 conversations with the leaders of different countries, to whom he offered “the opportunity” to be mediators in the conflict.

However, Zelensky considered “insufficient” the participation of Ukraine’s Western partners in these negotiations. “(Western powers) will not be able to trust Russia after such a bloody war. Therefore, the guarantee of peace must also be offered by other leaders”, expressed the president of Ukraine, in statements collected by Unian.

The Ukrainian president also maintained that within the negotiating agenda some world leaders “are in contact with the Russian leader”, and that they have taken the opportunity to make suggestions to Russia that are now being discussed by the Russian and Ukrainian sides in the negotiations.

“They have to discuss it. I know that the signals from Russia are not bad in terms of the proposals that have come from us. Let’s see,” added the Ukrainian president.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin had already spoken on Friday about movements in the peace efforts. Russian negotiators reported “certain positive changes” in the talks, which were held “practically every day,” the agency reported. DPA.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, explained this Saturday to the Ukrainian agency Interfax that the talks between the two parties are being held by video call.

