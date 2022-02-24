President of Ukraine denounces that Russia seeks to take control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced from his Twitter account that the Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

“Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 does not repeat itself.”Zelensky tweeted.

In addition, he stated that it is a declaration of war by Russia against all of Europe.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Likewise, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also warned about the arrival of the Russian attack on Chernobyl, and assured that it could “cause another ecological disaster.”

“In 1986, the world saw the greatest technological disaster in Chernobyl,” the Ministry tweeted. “If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl may happen again in 2022″.

For their part, the Ukrainian authorities reported fighting near the nuclear waste deposit of the Chernobyl plant, where the Russian forces arrived after having entered the border with Belarus.

According to an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, Anton Guerashtshenko, the “occupiers’ troops entered the Chernobyl plant zone from Belarus. The members of the National Guard who protect the deposit offer a stubborn resistance, ”he said in the Telegram message network.

Ukrainian Army Reports Fighting for Control of Military Base Near Kiev

The Ukrainian army announced on Thursday that there was fighting with Russian troops near Kiev, for control of the Gostomel military airport.

“There is ongoing fighting for control of Gostomel airport,” located a few kilometers northwest of Kiev, Valery Zalujnyi, speaking on behalf of the Ukrainian armed forces, announced in a Facebook post.

Gostomel airport, near Antonov airport, is located north of Kiev and is for now the closest place to the capital that Russian forces have reached since the beginning of the invasion, this Thursday.

Alexander Kovtonenko, a 30-year-old civilian who lives nearby, said two warplanes fired missiles at Ukrainian troops.

“Then there were shots. They lasted three hours,” he told AFP. “Later three more planes arrived and the shooting started again,” he added.

American television CNN showed images of Russian troops at the airport and a journalist said they had spoken with the military.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards had confirmed that Russian tanks entered the country from the south from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border and headed towards Kiev.

The OAS describes the attack on Ukraine as a “crime against international peace”

Russia’s “reprehensible” attack on Ukraine is “a crime against international peace,” said the general secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Thursday.

“Russian aggression constitutes a crime against international peace,” the organization said in a statement, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities that Moscow has “irresponsibly initiated.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning, with troops bombing and ground raids in various parts of the country, including near the capital Kiev. The attacks have already caused dozens of deaths in just a few hours and a barrage of international condemnations and reactions.

Putin, who for weeks had deployed more than 150,000 soldiers on the borders with Ukraine, crossed a point of no return at dawn on Thursday.

“I have made the decision of a military operation,” declared the president, three days after having recognized the independence of the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and having obtained the legal framework from Parliament for a military intervention.

“The armed attack perpetrated against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is reprehensible and constitutes a very serious act of violation of international law,” condemns the OAS.

This aggression is the “supreme international crime and undoubtedly constitutes an attack against the peace and security of humanity, as well as civilized relations between States,” it adds.

*With information from AFP.

