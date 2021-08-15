Price analysis of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano: August 14 – Economy and Finance

XRP blocked a 13.6% gain and blocked a $ 1.22 resistance level. After gaining revenue, Dogecoin successfully held the $ 0.26 support line. Finally, in the Alonzo release date update, the ADA trend looks very optimistic.

Ripple

As the price hit a multi-year high of $ 1.16, XRP has risen 13.6% in the past 24 hours. After retesting the level 24 hours ago, the bulls have finally broken out of the overhead resistance at $ 1.06. XRP can try to test the immediate resistance level of $ 1.22. The technical side is still very promising Ripple.

The relative strength index has entered the overbought zone, but a reversal can be expected. After displaying the green signal bar above the midline, the Awesome Oscillator also indicates the buying strength. The MACD has noticed a bullish crossover, so the bulls have regained momentum.

If XRP fails to maintain the current price level, the fall could allow the asset to gain support of $ 1.06.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin Increased 5.4% in the past 24 hours; retails for $ 0.29. This price marks a two-month high for Dogecoin. The four-hour chart shows that the token is bullish.

The relative strength index is still close to the overvalued zone; the fantastic oscillator flashes a green signal bar and the reading suggests a bullish trade.

The Bollinger Bands remain parallel with almost no divergence, indicating that the Governor will trade within the price range.

If the price falls, Doge’s support level is $ 0.26.

cardan

The bulls continue to push ADA’s price higher as the token has risen 9.1% in the past 24 hours. The price increase could be related to the announcement of the release date of the Cardano smart contract. Cardano are all preparing to launch their main Alonzo HardFork web launch on September 12th.

Look at the technology, have It represents the upward trend in prices. The relative strength index stood at 70 and entered the overbought zone. The Awesome Oscillator flashes a green signal bar to confirm this.

Although capital inflows have declined, Chaijin’s capital flows remain positive. If ADA pulls out, it could drop to the $ 1.88 support line.

