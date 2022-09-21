Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 20 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

The price of the dollar in Colombia for September 20, 2022 fell 20.73 pesos. The TRM increased by 15.33% (586.93 Pesos) in reference to the same day of the previous year and rose by 0.34% (14.86 Pesos) compared to the same day of the previous month.

Currently the Financial Superintendence of Colombia It is the one that calculates and certifies the TRM daily based on the operations registered on the immediately preceding business day. Said that, The price of the dollar in Colombia for this Tuesday was $4,415.11 Colombian pesos.

Compared to the previous day: It fell 20.73 pesos, which represents a decrease of 0.47%.

Front as of the same day of the previous week: Increased 1.57% (68.2 Pesos).

Front on the same day of the previous month: It increased by 0.34% (14.86 Pesos).

Front on the same day of the previous year: It rose 15.33% (586.93 pesos).

To calculate the TRM of the dollar, an average of the rates of the purchase and sale operations of North American dollars of the day is made. For the calculation to be representative, the transactions are weighted according to their amount and a simple arithmetic average is performed. The TRM can be consulted daily on the website www.dolar-colombia.com or in the Colombian Dollar mobile application.

Movements of the dollar and oil in Colombia

This Tuesday, The price of the dollar in Colombia was $4,422.66, which represented an increase of $7.55 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which today stands at $4,415.11. According to the Set-FX platform, the US currency had an opening price of $4,420.50, a low of $4,420.50 and a high of $4,425. In addition, US$26 million have been negotiated through 39 transactions.

Secondly, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, a reference for Colombia, has operated at 90.15 dollars, losing some -1.20 USD (-1.31%) compared to the previous close of the brent price on the ICE European stock exchange (delivery November 2022). Likewise, the price of a barrel of WTI oil operates at 83.97 dollars, losing about -1.14 USD (-1.34%) compared to the previous close of the WTI price on the New York Stock Exchange (delivery October 2022).

According to the statements collected by the Republic, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, noted that this week energy traders will pay close attention to both the Fomc decision and detailed trade data from China, which could show that energy demand is weakening. The barrel of WTI would be around US$83.5 on average this week.