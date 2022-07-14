The U.S. dollar dawn with a slight setback.

The coin registered a slight fall this Wednesday, July 13, after the publication of inflation data in the United States. The currency lost 0.06 percentwhile the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket of six currencies, presented an increase of 0.18 percent.

Currently, the American Union presents its highest rate of inflation since 1981. According to published figures, Inflation data for the month of June stood at 9.1 percent, the highest figure in the last 41 years.

The data revealed exceeded expectations, So one was expected .2 percent increase from May’s 8.6 percent.

“Investors believe that it could be reaching its peak and would lead to a 75 basis point rate hike at the Federal Reserve board in late July”said Juan Rich, director of analysis and strategy of Bx+ financial group according to information collected by The financial.

Price of the dollar today, July 13: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Nexthow much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Wednesday, July 13, according to the last closing recorded by investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 20.7516 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 687.00 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.7465 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5846 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8550 gold cordobas (NIO)

Purchase

Mexico : 20.7458 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.8205 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 685.85 Costa Rican Colon | Yesterday: 686.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.7330 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.7380 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3692 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.3685 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.7100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.7100 gold córdobas

Sale