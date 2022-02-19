Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, February 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.2030 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Friday, at $20.2917 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2917 – Sell: $20.2917
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.85 – Sell: $20.58
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.78
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $20.56
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.37 – Sale: $20.89
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.81
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,945.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.98 pesos, for $27.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

