Price of the dollar today September 23, peso loses the week

Today, Friday, September 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1995 per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 28.84 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.2324 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

On a weekly level, the local currency registered losses of 14.90 cents compared to its closing on the previous Thursday (20.0834), according to the Banxico registry since last Friday was closed due to a national holiday.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, on this last day of the week the fall of the pound sterling stands out to its worst level in 37 years after the announcement of reforms in Great Britain that include tax cuts and it is possible that it will continue to fall until reaching parity with the North American dollar where the financial markets anticipate that this point will be reached this year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2324 – Sell: $20.2324

: Buy $20.2324 – Sell: $20.2324 HSBC : Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.10

: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.10 Banamex : Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.67

: Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.67 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $19.06 – Sell: $20.44 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.56

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.56 IXE: Purchase: $19.06 – Sale: $20.45

Purchase: $19.06 – Sale: $20.45 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.21

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.21 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $20.61 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $19.6790 – Sale: $20.7200

Purchase: $19.6790 – Sale: $20.7200 Banregio: Purchase: $19.09 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $18,805.5 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $21.91 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

