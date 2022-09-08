Business

Price of the dollar today September 8, the peso wins the session

Today, Thursday, September 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9561 per unit with downtrend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 4.54 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.9596 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, in the local panorama, the information on inflation in Mexico stands out, where last August it registered an increase of 8.70% at the annual rate, which represents the highest data since the year 2000, and a monthly rate of 0.70% that also marks a record since 1998 that an equal level was not seen, which warns of more upward pressure on consumer prices.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9596 – Sell: $19.9596
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.27
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.49
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.75
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.21
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.32
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.19
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.69
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.25
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.91
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.61 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.4593 – Sale: $20.4698
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.81

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,349.6 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.96 pesos, for $22.96 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

The British monarch, the Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after celebrating 70 decades at the head of the crown, in what has been the longest reign in the history of that country. He had just appointed the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, who replaces the previous Boris Johnson, this week.

In the line of succession to the British throne is her son, Prince Charles, along with his wife Camila Parker-Bowles who will take over after the Queen’s death at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

