Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Today, Sunday, September 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1995 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.2324 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2324 – Sell: $20.2324

: Buy $20.2324 – Sell: $20.2324 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $18,916 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.58 pesos, for $21.93 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.