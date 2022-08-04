Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with slight appreciation

Today, Thursday, August 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3796 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.4621 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing an appreciation of 0.12% or 2.4 cents and trading around 20.44 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3942 and a maximum of 20.5004. pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4621 – Sell: $20.4621

: Buy $20.4621 – Sell: $20.4621 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,901 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.75 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

