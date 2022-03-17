Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, March 17, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6277 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.6087 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session showing an appreciation of 0.02% and trading around 20.63 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.6663 and a minimum of 20.5633 pesos. The peso accumulates 5 consecutive sessions of appreciation with an advance of 1.46% or 30.5 cents.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6087 – Sell: $20.6087
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.92
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $20.02 – Sale: $20.92
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
  • Monex: Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.25
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.79
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.46 – Sale: $21.90
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $21.25
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $21.15
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.15

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $40,999.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.83 pesos, for $27.01 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

