Price Towards $ 3.75 Thanks To Partnership With Chainlink

A few days ago the collaboration between Cardano and Chainlink was announced. The partnership makes it possible to feed smart contracts with real-time data sets from the Chainlink network. Initially it will start with market prices, then later the services will be expanded as sports data to make forecasts, weather data for insurance products and much more.

Very Quiet Week Starts For Cardano

The week starts very quietly for Cardano despite the announcement of this partnership. Right now Cardano is trading at $ 2.228 with a rise of 0.94%. The current price is about 9% less than last week’s high and 28% less than the high recorded at the end of August.

Higher performance was expected after the Alonzo update, but bulls should not be afraid and close their positions. On Saturday, Charles Hoskinson reveals that Dish Network will integrate Cardano into its business. Furthermore, it is necessary to take into account the partnership just signed with Chainlink for the development of the DeFi financial ecosystem.

Difficulties In The Crypto World Block Cardano

Cardano Weekly Chart

In the last week, the entire crypto market has suffered a good deal of sales. Simultaneously with the Evergrande affair, the cryptocurrency market was characterized by a general sell-off. Bitcoin dropped around 9% last week, dragging Cardano to a low of $ 1.91. During the week the price recovered, reaching a high of $ 2.457.

Unfortunately, the Chinese government gets a hand with its anti-crypto policies and causes the market to collapse again, despite this news was already known. Eventually Cardano’s price closed at $ 2.208 with a drop of 3.43%. The chart above shows that the correction of the movement that started in July is coming to an end, but mixed signals do not give a clear idea.

From the analysis of the MACD indicator we are about to have a bearish signal with the downward crossing of the MACD line with the Signal Line. The RSI also shows that the market is slightly overbought at this rate. Last week’s candle used the 21-period average as support.

Cardano daily chart

On the daily basis the price of Cardano is suffering a lot. The 21-period average acts as a strong resistance. It holds the price zone at $ 2.03. To confirm the end of the correction, we must wait for a strong break of the 21-period average on the daily time frame.

Another consideration to make is to see the behavior of the price at $ 2.738, the level on which the price of Cardano was affected on the days of 11 and 12 September. If the price bounces off the 21-period average, a return to $ 2.03 could occur. The resilience of this support is important for the future growth of the price.

