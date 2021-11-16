prices and offers on models in November

The Citroen C3 is in promotion for the month of November: all offers and prices on the entire range of the car

New offers and promotions for the Citroen C3 in November 2021. The models available and the conditions of sale are listed below.

The version of the segment B car on offer is the YOU PureTech with engine from 83 horses. Of list it costs 16,350 euros, but by taking advantage of the Simplydrive financing, the car can be purchased at a price of 13,900. Advance of 4,158 euros, then 35 monthly installments of 99.03 in addition to the maxi installment called Guaranteed Future Value worth 7,905.50 euros. The total amount due is € 10638.28, of which interest of € 1397.55. Fixed TAN at 5.49% and APR at 7.89%. The offer is valid only until November 30th.

The car, as standard, has a 7 ″ Touch Pad which acts as a Mirror Screen and automatic climate control including the pollen filter. Do not miss the Airbump and fog lights.

Citroen C3, the Aircross SUV on offer

The Citroen, however, of the C3 puts in promotion also the SUV, the Aircross version definitely larger and also suitable for off-road use. And the Feel PureTech 110 horsepower which price list costs 21,600 euros. In promotion, with the Simplydrive loan, the price of the car drops to € 17,400.

L’advance, in this case, is of 5,368 euros, then 35 monthly installments of € 119.02 in addition to the final installment of the guaranteed future value of € 11,022.50. The total amount due is € 14,463.16, while the interest is € 1,924.20 of interest. Fixed TAN at 5.49% while the APR is at 7.29%. L’offering, also in this case, it is valid until November 30.

The car, as standard, has a Mirror screen and electric windows both front and rear inside, while the black roof bars and the Pack Cross, Anthra gray front and rear protections are provided on the bodywork.