Pride Month 2022: 5 LGBTQ+ Movies You Must See During Pride Month

June is known as the month of “LGBT Pride”, because the 28th marks the International LGBT Pride Day, which seeks to make visible and demand the civil rights of people with a sexual orientation, identity or expression other than heterosexual. In this context, there is still a lot of misinformation that generates intolerance and hatred towards the collective, therefore, here are 5 queer films to understand and learn more about the subject.

It is important to understand that having a sexual orientation or expression other than what is considered common was even a crime for several centuries. In some countries, same-sex relations are still criminalized by imprisonment or death, while in more liberal regions, hate crimes continue to be committed against LGBT people.

It is from this reality that the motivation of “LGBT Pride” seeks that no person feels ashamed of their preferences, based on the intrinsic dignity of each human being.

5 queer movies to begin to understand the collective

The month of pride is also to raise awareness, educate and make visible the obstacles that the community faces every day and the cinema is a great tool to achieve this. Although today most productions have at least one LGBT character, there are films that, in addition to having the theme as the center of the plot, are a cinematic gem.

The Danish Girl movie trailer