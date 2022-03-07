Primary before the HR plan: “10,000 doctors are needed”

Antonio Fernández Pro-Ledesma, president of SEMG and José Polo García, president of Semergen.

The Ministry of Health is willing to address the workforce needs of each medical specialty currently and in the near future. Among them, the one with a most deficient situation is Primary Care, whose representatives demand from the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, that the solutions have to be carried out urgently and that it is not only about replacing the number of current health professionals, but that it must be expand the total number of family doctors.

“We need between 8,000 and 10,000 Family doctors. As a percentage, it is 40 percent in a few years in most of the autonomous communities due to the retirement of professionals, and it is even higher in some regions. The horizon of 2035 that the minister has given is quite negative. The projections are that the situation is going to get worse and the solutions must be undertaken now”, he claims. Jose Polo Garcia, President of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen).

A feeling that also shares Antonio Fernandez Pro-Ledesmapresident of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG): “Approximately 30,000 family physicians are working in Primary Care, and there is a confirmation of a fact: approximately 35-40 percent of all GPs are over the age of 55. This leads us to think that in 10 years a very high number of professionals will retire”.

A reinforcement in Primary that goes beyond retirement

For the president of the SEMG, the necessary replacement is “a simple rule of three” despite the fact that it has been “unfulfilled for years”, however, the real issue that emanates from the Health announcement is that maintaining current resources means perpetuating the deficit. “We really need to invest more in human resources and it is necessary to increase the number of Family Physicians per population ratio. An analysis of human resources is being carried out with respect to short-term planning”, claims Pro-Ledesma.

In this sense, the doctor recalls that the most numerous places that are convened in all MIR calls are Family Medicine: “Theoretically, we would have to be 50 percent of the doctors in the country and we are far from reaching this figure. Approximately 30,000 Family doctors are working in Primary Care”.

A comparative grievance with Hospital Care

For his part, the president of Semergen goes one step further and sees in the number of newly created places a comparative offense against Hospital Care. “Since 2012, MIR positions have decreased by 11 percent in general and absolute terms. The growth of Familia has been much lower compared to the hospital level. It is striking that Emergency services have increased by 9.1 percent and Primary Care doctors have barely increased by 1.9 percent643 doctors between 2010-2018”.

In this period of time, the global rate of doctors has grown from 1.6 to 1.8 per 1,000 inhabitants. While the rate of family doctors per 1,000 inhabitants in the autonomous communities it ranges from 0.8 in the Balearic Islands 1.1 in Castile and León. “The Balearic Islands, Ceuta, Melilla, Andalusia, the Canary Islands and Madrid are below average,” claims Polo García, who also highlights that the job offers that are being made are more attractive to work in hospitals and emergency services. “There is a tremendous flight of Family professionals who go to the Emergency Room,” says the president of Semergen.

Without tutors for new MIR en Familia positions

Another of the legs of the Health proposal is that in order to provide a greater number of doctors, more specialized forms are needed and, according to the professionals of the first level of care, The SNS does not currently have the capacity to take on more training places in Primary.

“Not only do you have to calculate what may be needed, you also have to calculate what can be offered. We must take into account that the situation of Primary Care is not for many excesses. For each resident whose place we increase to train, there must be a tutor from Primary Care and a health center that provides support”, recalls Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president of SEMG.

For this reason, the doctor emphasizes that beforehand it is necessary to assess how many can be offered. “We have provinces in whichThe tutors have resigned because they believe that they cannot do a good teaching. We must think about how we are going to support Primary Care so that it can train as many residents as we need with quality, instead of saying a number”, details Ledo.

In an interview with Medical WritingZaira Correcher Salvador, member of the board of directors of Semergen, already warned that facing the generational change in MIR tutoring is the main training problem in the short-medium term facing Primary Care. “A problem that will increase in the coming years if it is not possible to attract younger doctors to take on resident tutoring,” Correcher assured.