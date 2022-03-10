Prince Charles has a tender photo with Meghan Markle at his home

The tender photograph that Prince Charles has with Meghan Markle at home caught the attention of the public eye at a recent meeting held by Camila Parker. The image in which he and his daughter-in-law appear is the protagonist of one of the living rooms of the home of the heir to the British crown.

Last Tuesday, March 8, a meeting was held to commemorate International Women’s Day at Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince carlos in London. The moment was documented and royal fans soon noticed Meghan Markle’s presence in one of the house’s rooms.

A tender photograph of Meghan Markle and Prince Charles adorns one of the halls of Clarence House

Prince Charles chose a touching moment with Meghan Markle to frame it and have it next to other photos of special family events. The postcard is in black and white and posed on a box with a silver frame.

In the snapshot, Meghan Markle can be seen walking down the aisle arm in arm with Prince Charles on her wedding day to him. prince harry in 2018. The former actress, who does not have a good relationship with her father, was accompanied by her father-in-law down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A source close to the royalty confessed to Page Six that Prince Charles has not seen his youngest son since the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, in April 2021. The heir to the British crown would be eager to meet his granddaughter Lilibet, who was born in June of that same year .