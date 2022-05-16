Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not want to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a friend of the couple said.

Omid Scobie, who wrote a biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, says that Harry had discussed the possibility of not being present at Trooping the Color in the Mall of London on June 2 with the monarch.

He said that despite this, the couple is “very interested” in being part of the arrangements in the coming months including Thanksgiving celebrations at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

This occurs after a statement made by Her Majesty last week stating that the couple, along with Prince Andrew, would not be invited to the balcony for Trooping the Colour, a spectacular start to his long weekend of commemorations.

Thereafter, the Sussexes issued a statement that they would still fly from California with their two children Archie, three years old, and Lilibet, 11 months old, in June.

Scobie said the news that the couple not appearing on the balcony with her majesty shouldn’t be a surprise.

“As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with her grandmother about possibly not attending Trooping the Color long before last week’s announcements,” she wrote.

He said the couple was “very interested” in being part of the Jubilee celebrations but that “both parties” thought it would be more appropriate not to have the Sussexes on the balcony.

He added that despite not wanting to appear on the balcony, Harry and Meghan wanted to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

And last week there were suggestions that despite not appearing on Trooping the Colour, the pair could appear as part of a second balcony appearance.

The queen’s decision is unlikely to sit comfortably with everyone in the royal family, particularly Prince William, who they have been deeply hurt and angered by Harry’s behavior.

“At the end of the day it’s about celebrating the historic achievement of a truly remarkable woman. No one would want to disrespect the Queen by continuing hostilities in public,” one said.

After Trooping the Color, 18 family members will be on the balcony: The Queen; Carlos and Camila; William and Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis; Edward and Sophie and their children Louise and James; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

ABC