Prince Harry played polo with Argentine Nacho Figueras

Prince Harry played polo with Nacho Figueras

Prince Harry participated this weekend in a polo match that was played at a club in Santa Barbara (California), very close to his home, along with his great friend, the Argentine player Nacho Figueraswhom the British press dubbed “the David Beckham of polo”.

The friendly match in which the prince and Figueras participated was held at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, in the Californian town of Montecito, and had as “luxury” spectators Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and the wife of the Argentine, Delfina Blaquier.

The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by one of her best friends, Markus Anderson, a Canadian hotelier whom she has known for many years and that he would have been responsible for introducing her to Prince Harry.

Figueras, one of the most recognized polo players in the world, shared a photo with Prince Harry on his Instagram account.

Meghan Markle was at the annual “Harry East Memorial” tournament, which was held in California last weekend (The Grosby Group)

Meghan wore short black pants for the occasion, which she combined with a white blazer, flat shoes, a blue shirt with white stripes, a hat and sunglasses.

“Delighted to be riding alongside my friend Prince Harry,” Figueras wrote in the post. “We have ridden together many times over the years and now we are both parents, it is very special to be able to spend this time together.”

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle (The Grosby Group)

The Duke of Sussex is the father of Archie, who will be three years old in a month, and Lilibet, who will be 11 months old this Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Argentine polo player He has four children with Blaquier: Hilario, 22 years old; Dawn, 17; Artemio, 12, and Alba, 9.

This is not the first time Meghan has cheered on her husband at a polo match. In 2018, she supported him from the stands and celebrated his triumph with a kiss before the prince’s team received the trophy.

Prince Harry playing polo with Nacho Figueras



Figueras, who in 2018 attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle, has been active in defending the couple over the years, especially since they stepped down from their official roles within the British royal family.

“The world thinks it knows everything about this man”, he wrote three years ago on his social networks and added that: “I have been fortunate to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man that he truly is.and”.

Both Prince Harry and Nacho regularly play charity matches for the Sentebale organization, which the Duke of Sussex co-founded and which fights to help children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Figueras said in a television interview with Ellen DeGeneres that “he would defend his friends” with his life, he described Meghan as a “amazing woman” what “She gave up everything for the man she loves.”

Keep reading:

Netflix canceled the series produced by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired the PR guru who worked on Barack Obama’s re-election