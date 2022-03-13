Private planes, oblivious to the pandemic and oil prices

Geneva (AFP) – Airlines have suffered from the effects of climate awareness, the pandemic and now high oil prices. But private jet operators have not recorded such positive results for a long time.

The fear of the coronavirus and the suppression of many scheduled flights during the pandemic caused the demand for private jets to skyrocket. According to Eurocontrol, the traffic watchdog, business flights doubled from 2019 and accounted for 12% of air travel in 2021.

“Private aviation, as a whole, experienced an incredible increase in demand,” confirmed Philippe Scalabrini, director for southern Europe of the VistaJet company, to AFP.

“People who can afford it want an entire plane at their disposal, without having to share it,” he explains. Last year, the effect of covid-19 increased the number of flight hours of this private jet company by 90%.

The demand is such that this company founded in 2004 by Swiss millionaire Thomas Flohr announced the purchase of the German firm Air Hamburg at the end of February, three days before the invasion of Ukraine, in order to increase its hours by 30%. Of flight.

Although it is a bit premature to assess the consequences of the conflict yet, Scalabrini is optimistic.

Exterior of the new aircraft for private flights, Bombardier Global 7500, presented on March 3, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland PIERRE ALBOUY AFP

The Russian clientele represents “less than 5%” of its turnover. With supply chain problems, “businessmen are turning to their suppliers in Asia again,” he argues.

– A $72 million plane –

VistaJet suspended all its flights to Russia before the international sanctions until we see how the situation develops.

“We were afraid to see our planes blocked there,” says Scalabrini, who presented in Geneva the pearl of the company’s fleet, a Global 7500 twin-jet from the German manufacturer Bombardier, which costs 72 million dollars.

Leather armchairs, comfortable beds or wine tasting: the company takes care of all the details on board this plane, which even provides a pleasant trip for pets, with toys and food.

In order to limit the fatigue linked to the time difference, the cabin pressure is also less strong than on a commercial flight. Thus, the traveler “can sleep like at home in Saint-Moritz”, a luxurious ski resort in the Alps, compares Scalabrini. His company’s contracts with individuals start at half a million dollars.

ten times more polluting

Aware of the importance of its image and reputation, VistaJet hopes to become carbon neutral by 2025.

But a flight in a private plane is 10 times more polluting than a commercial flight, according to the NGO Transporte y Medioambiente.

“We are in favor of fuels that reduce the impact of aviation on the climate,” says Matteo Mirolo, an expert in the aviation sector, stressing, however, that some may even be “worse”, due to the deforestation they produce, such as those made with palm and soybean oil.

Environmental issues are going to be one of the “great challenges” of these private flights, according to Philippe Berland, air transport expert at Sia-Partners.

Detail of the interior of the Bombardier Global 7500 private plane, presented on March 3, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland. PIERRE ALBOUY AFP

In the short term, the question is how air transport is going to absorb the shock of oil prices and whether private jet companies will be able to keep the clientele that arrived due to the pandemic when normal commercial flights are restored. .

Experts say yes. And a high oil price will not dissuade many of the followers of these private flights either, according to Pascal Fabre, an aeronautical expert at the firm Alix Partners.

When a company or an individual buys a plane “for several tens of thousands of dollars, the cost of fuel is not a concern, even when a barrel of oil reaches 100 dollars,” he says.

