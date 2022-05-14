NewsWorld

PRM will choose its president and general secretary this Sunday in the first phase of its internal elections

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) announced the first phase of the XXI Ordinary National Convention of Delegates for the election of the national authorities of that organization, which will be held this sunday may 15.

The president of the National Commission for Internal Elections (CNE), Deligne Ascención, current Minister of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), said that the event will feature 1,256 delegates that they will meet from 9:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon at the Volleyball Pavilion of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center.

“This Sunday will be phase one, where the president of the party and the general secretary will be chosen with the candidates for the undersecretary,” Ascención explained.

The candidates to preside over the PRM are Ramon Antonio Liriano Y Jose Ignacio Beatingwho intends to repeat in office.

According to the leader, this electoral process will have the supervision of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to guarantee the “greatest transparency”.

Likewise, Ascención called on all the delegates of this political organization to come to exercise their right to vote and participate in the “internal democracy party”.

“As soon as the process concludes, the results will be counted by table,” he said.

