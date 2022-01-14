Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the fields

All the latest on probable formations directly from Sky Sport reporters. Milan without Tomori and Tonali, Pioli proposes Ibra again. Inter, after the Super Cup, Sanchez has a slight advantage over Dzeko. Juventus without Bonucci (back after the break) but with Morata and Dybala. In Rome he can immediately touch Oliveira. Among the various negativized there are three in Naples LIKELY FORMATIONS 22nd DAY – THE ‘CAMPETTI’

Between the Italian Cup and the Supercoppa there was the extra show. From a physical point of view, perhaps some team will pay duty. Under the new protocol, the number of positives per team also remains to be monitored. There is some situation on the edge. No games on Friday but a feast of races on Monday. For some coaches the ‘decision times’ are getting longer but the fantasy coaches have to hurry

There “rescue team” it’s always the same. We are ready to call into question the team of Sky Sport reporters. Our 007s have already been activated between press releases from the various companies with a medical situation of some key elements. Let’s see what are the first fresh news coming from the 20 Serie A retreats

SAMPDORIA-TURIN, Saturday at 3pm Sampdoria, emergency behind for D’Aversa Audero, Colley, Yoshida and Chabot. These are certainly absent in the Sampdoria home. Between the African Cup, unavailability and suspensions, D’Aversa has to come up with something. The only two power plants available are Ferrari and Dragusin. On the right ready to return Candreva while in the middle there can be the debut from the first minute of Rincon. In attack, however, he should find a Caputo starting shirt (obviously alongside Gabbiadini) Turin, Praet recoverable Juric had his own headband slider. Fares arrived from Genoa who has finished his medical examinations and is a full-fledged grenade. Meanwhile, Milinkovic-Savic was negativized but it should still be up to Gemello. In defense, Rodriguez-Buongiorno ballot with the first favorite. Ditero in Sanabria is to be warned about the situation of Praet who came out battered from the match against Fiorentina. The latest, however, tell us that the Belgian is recoverable and travels to a place in the starting XI. Ready anyway in the Linetty case.

SALERNITANA-LAZIO, Saturday at 6pm Salernitana, Gyomber and Coulibaly out One is disqualified while the other is injured. Two rather heavy absences for Colantuono in Saturday’s match. Gyomber was stopped by the sports judge while Mamadou Coulibaly must recover from a problem with his rectus femoris. Behind it will probably be Gagliolo’s turn while in the middle Schiavone plays with Capezzi. In attack there will be Kastanos to support the Djuric-Gondo cup Lazio, 4 absent (more) in Formello Spotlights on the four sudden absentees at training on Thursday. In addition to Acerbi and Akpa-Akpro, Reina, Hysaj, Basic and André Anderson did not show up at the biancoceleste sports center. Someone is actually unavailable but at least Sarri recovers Hysaj and Reina (the latter for the bench). Radu also out of action. Meanwhile, in view of the match in Salerno, Luis Alberto and Lazzari warm up with the couple Patric-Hysaj in a runoff for a place in the center of the defense. In front instead Zaccagni preferred over Felipe Anderson.

JUVENTUS-UDINESE, Saturday at 8.45pm Juventus, Morata-Dybala holders After the last minute defeat in the Super Cup, we will see Szczesny again in goal. In defense again De Ligt-Chiellini, with Bonucci who will return after the break, as announced by Allegri. In the left lane Pellegrini has the advantage with De Sciglio as the second option while in the median there are various alternatives. McKennie and Bernardeschi are ready to occupy the midfield side chains. In front of the Morata-Dybala tandem Udinese, in 9 still positive Squad reduced to the bone for Cioffi. Benkovic arrived from the winter market but, despite the disqualification of Becao, he was not included in the squad list. Possible a 3-man defense with Perez and Nuytinck who will be joined by Zeegelaar. A possible 4-man defense is also ready given the lack of outsiders. In attack, Beto and Deulofeu prepare with Udogie favored for the left lane in the event of a 3-5-2

SASSUOLO-VERONA, Sunday at 12:30 Sassuolo, Dionisi is without Berardi While the club has communicated the positivity of a new player (without publishing the name), the green-and-blacks against Verona will have to make up for the absence of Mimmo Berardi due to disqualification. Really heavy unavailability even in light of the not many spare parts in attack. Defrel should therefore remain the owner. Behind Muldur undermines Toljan while Kyriakopoulos is vying for a place in the three behind Scamacca. Instead, Djuricic’s ordeal continues, and he flew to Spain for treatment Verona, 8 positive and one disqualified

Tudor recovers three elements that have been negativized: among them there is Magnani who was the only ‘known’ positive. However, there are still 8 elements in isolation. The unavailability goes up to 9 given the disqualification of Ilic. Difficult but not impossible that Magnani can return from the first minute. We are moving towards a defense with Casale, Ceccherini and Gunter and with Depaoli likely right winger as Tameze will return to the center filling the hole left by Ilic

VENICE-EMPOLI, Sunday at 3pm Venice, sliding doors in defense For a Caldara who is back at his disposal there is a disqualified Svoboda. The former Atalanta and Milan are back with Ceccaroni (and the defensive options remain few for Zanetti). Cuisance seems to have definitely conquered a place in Venice’s midfield (with Vacca still in doubt). In front, however, there is the idea of ​​a trident without the central buoy. In fact, Henry could give way (geographically) to Okereke with Johnsen returning to the left out Empoli, Di Francesco tile

Bad news for Aurelio Andreazzoli: the tests Federico Di Francesco underwent revealed a low-grade injury to the flexor muscles of the left thigh. We are moving towards the ownership of Cutrone paired with Pinamonti. In defense Viti disqualified: there is Tonelli in contention but also watch out for Romagnoli. Only confirmations in sight instead for midfield and trocar

ROME-CAGLIARI, Sunday at 6pm Rome, Oliveira immediately from 1 ‘ The new positivity in the yellow house redesign the initial chessboard of José Mourinho. Certain absences are those of the suspended Ibanez and Cristante. In defense we go towards the Macini-Kumbulla couple with Maitland-Niles confirmed on the right. The newcomer Oliveira, on the other hand, is determined to be the owner immediately alongside Veretout. Mou thinks of a Zaniolo-Pellegrini-Mkhitaryan tridentre behind Abraham. Cagliari, Nandez was negativized Pavoletti doesn’t worry and Nandez is back at his disposal. Meanwhile, he terminated Godin while Goldaniga arrived outright (contract until 2024). The former Sassuolo could already be an option for the Rossoblu’s defensive line. On Nandez, signs of ownership begin to filter out. In front, however, as mentioned, Pavoletti should again support Joao Pedro but after the race he won in a comeback on the last day, it is difficult to think again of a Gaston Pereiro bench

ATALANTA-INTER, Sunday at 8.45pm

Atalanta, the MU-MA remains on pole The management



Marotta and Ausilio until 2025: renewals in days The absences in the Italian Cup had raised doubts about the new positive at the Nerazzurri. Gasperini specified Djimsiti’s medical condition that he will be available against Inter. Muriel will still be ahead. Does Mu join Malinovskyi’s MA? Probable given that Gasperini rarely started with the “little Ronaldo” without the Ukrainian (who was disqualified in the Cup) to support. On the right, Hateboer is favored while on the left Maehle is unavailable Inter, is it up to Sanchez? With the victory of the first seasonal trophy won at the last second still in their eyes, Inter prepares for the extremely difficult match in Bergamo. The question everyone asks obviously concerns the match winner against Juventus. Will Sanchez play from the start? The ‘nino maravilla’ is in a runoff with Dzeko but with a slight advantage. Calhanoglu returns to the median while Darmian remains on pole on the right.

BOLOGNA-NAPLES, Monday at 18:30 Bologna, Hickey is back

With Dominguez and Orsolini in strong doubts for the match against Napoli, Mihajlovic thinks about the various alternatives in the event of a forfeit. However, the blue seems to be able to recover in time. Behind Bonifazi should make it and be part of the back pack (unless Medel returns). On the left double option since Hickey has negativized. Viola and Sansone warm up: they are in contention for midfield and trocar. In the right lane, however, the favorite is De Silvestri Naples, Spalletti recovers three Lozano, Malcuit and Mario Rui are negativized and Spalletti returns to have more solutions for defense and attack. Spotlight on Ospina who was replaced in the Italian Cup. The goalkeeper will try to grit his teeth. Mario Rui and Fabian Ruiz could return from the start while in front of Petagna instead of the injured Insigne. Zielinski still absent

MILAN-SPEZIA, Monday at 18:30 Milan, Pioli without Tonali and Tomori Milan market



Defense emergency, Milan evaluate Bailly and Diallo “He felt a discomfort in his knee, I hope it’s nothing serious.” Pioli’s hope is not to lose Tomori for a long time. But surely on Monday there will be no waiting for examinations to clarify the defender’s situation. Front Ibra returns from the beginning with Leao, Brahim Diaz and Saelemaekers to support. In the median there is Tonali disqualified, it’s up to Krunic with Bakayoko. Pair of central defenders formed by Gabbia and Kalulu Spezia, two solutions for Motta The return from disqualification of Agudelo makes the picture of the attack of Thiago Motta’s team even more complicated. There are many candidates but the coach could trust the team that beat Genoa. 4-man defense and trident made up of Gyasi, Manaj and Verde. But be careful: plan B provides a slightly more covered formation with the inclusion of Kovalenko in the middle and Agudelo forward

FIORENTINA-GENOA, Monday at 8.45pm Fiorentina, “only” two absent for Italian Two: they are the doubts of formation and also the absent for the match on Monday. Italian is one of the coaches who currently has the largest squad in Serie A. The coach will entrust the task of piercing the Genoa defense to Vlahovic, Gonzalez and probably Saponara. In fact, the third jersey in attack is not yet safe as well as the third in the median. Safe ownership for Bonaventura and Torreira while Castrovilli hopes to unseat Duncan Genoa, how many clues from the Cup The defeat in extra time in the Coppa Italia against Milan told us a lot of things in view of the match against Fiorentina. From “rests” in view of the championship, to the flexibility of the game system. Compared to the San Siro challenge, we will see Destro in attack and probably Rovella in the pack. Ostigard can be confirmed (beyond the goal scored) also due to the disqualification of Vasquez while Ghiglione and Pandev hope to tear a shirt