Promotional items for ‘Ms. Marvel’ would reveal these important details about the series

United States.- After the release of the first official trailer for Ms Marvelthe series of Disney+ also received a handful of new merchandise, including an item hinting at a major themed convention of the Avengers.

A new blanket Hot Topic was released as an online exclusive and references something called New Jersey Avengercon, which is probably something that will come up in the series later this year. With kamala khan of Ms. Marvel as an avid fan of superheroes and very big in the world of cosplay and fanfiction, it wouldn’t be surprising to find the future superhero at a convention dedicated to them.

Just like any other convention, it seems Avengercon has some big exhibits, including one dedicated to Captain Marvel, whom Khan is a huge fan of. Other exhibits include The Hills of Asgard, The Realm of Asgard and Hulk’s Rage RoomwhatIt sounds as fun as its name suggests.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City,” the official synopsis reads. “An aspiring artist, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers, and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world, that is, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, cwith the executive producer Bisha K Ali as lead writer.

After the series Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel de Vellani will be seen in the sequel to Captain Marvel from Nia DaCosta titled the marvels starring alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, which is currently scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.