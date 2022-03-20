Prosecutor’s Office clarifies deaths of nine women in Cesar

So far this year, nine women have been murdered in the department of Cesar. In less than three months, the Prosecutor’s Office managed to prosecute and send to prison those presumed responsible for these crimes, four qualified as femicides and five homicides.

The section director of prosecution in Cesar, Andrés Palencia, maintained that two lines of investigation were established, based on the motivations of each case, to determine the type of crime compared to the penalties that the authors of these deaths could face.

The first case occurred on January 1, during the New Year’s celebration, in the municipality of La Paz, where she was stabbed to death by her former partner, Inés María Fragoso, 39. The alleged femicide, John Jairo Millán Sierra, was captured and sent to jail; According to the investigation, she murdered her, because the woman did not want to continue living with him.

On January 30, she was killed stabs Luiselen Michelle Rodríguez Linares, for her sentimental partner, both from Venezuela. “The investigation allowed the prosecution of Diógenes Junior Altahona, accused of aggravated femicide,” said the director of the Prosecutor’s Office, Andrés Palencia.