Provincial Council and UNED promote a chair of Equality and Emotional and Psychological Well-being – Castellón

The Provincial Council of Castellón and the National University of Distance Education (UNED) have promoted a collaboration agreement to create the ‘Chair of the Provincial Council of Castellón for Equality and Emotional and Psychological Wellbeing’, with the aim of promoting teaching, research, dissemination of knowledge and innovation in the study of equality and the psychological and emotional well-being of the citizens of the province of Castellón with the aim of improving their quality of life.

This agreement, promoted through the Equality area directed by provincial deputy Patricia Puerta, represents a benefit for both institutions, as it affects local needs and interests, the connection with the territory and scientific knowledge. In addition, this new chair acts as a dynamic agent for scientific dissemination and improvement of services aimed at the population of the province of Castellón.

In this way, the chair will develop its mission through four lines of activity. The first of these is linked to research, with research projects on psychobiological aspects of psychological and emotional well-being in vulnerable groups in the province. The second line is related to the transfer of knowledge and support for professional work through the application of interventions based on research results, such as holding meetings of a scientific-professional nature on the subject of interest of the Chair or the organization of technical conferences and seminars to promote psychological and emotional well-being.

The third activity proposed is the dissemination of content to professionals and citizens through the development of training content, good practice guides and sharing the results of the project on the web and in the media. Finally, the project proposes training in specialized equality through distance/virtual university extension training courses, semi-face-to-face and face-to-face. On these four lines, the socio-cultural progress of equality in the territory is promoted.