PS Plus: now available to download the free games of January 2023 for PS5 and PS4
Whether they have the Essential, Extra or Premium subscription, PlayStation Plus members can now claim the service’s new free games for this first month of the year. The three chosen (Star Wars, Fallout and Axiom Verge) will be available to download until next February 7 of 2023. Here you have a link to our analysis of them and very soon also to the page from the PS Store from which you can download them (at the moment you can only do it through the console):
The truth is that it is not a bad time to replay any of the three. The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is imminent (next March 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC); Fallout 76 released a most beautiful expansion a few months ago in which we returned to The Pitt, one of the mapped of Fallout 3; and Axiom Verge 2 is a splendid metroidvania in full golden age of the genre and with a science fiction setting suitable to wait for the already close Dead Space Remake and System Shock Remake.
Escape the Empire’s clutches in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, explore the wastelands with friends in Fallout 76 and enjoy platforming action in Axiom Verge 2.
The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January are available from today : https://t.co/6eW63xR0q6 pic.twitter.com/uZ6Sk8xw53
— PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) January 3, 2023
What about PS Plus Extra and Premium games?
As always, what’s new for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers (an option that costs €13.99 per month, €39.99 per quarter or €99.99 per year) and PS Plus Premium (€16.99 per month, €49.99 per quarter or €119.99 per year) they will beg a little more and they will arrive in mid-January. In any case, you can now enjoy the ones that were added to say goodbye to 2022the following:
PS Extra
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS5 and PS4
- Ben 10: Power Trip | PS5 and PS4
- Evil Genius 2 | PS5 and PS4
- Far Cry 5 | ps4
- Far Cry New Dawn | ps4
- Far Cry Primal | ps4
- Gigantosaurus The Game | ps4
- Judgment | PS5 and PS4
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War | ps4
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor | ps4
- Deadly Shell | PS5 and PS4
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | ps4
- The Escapists | ps4
- The Pedestrian | PS5 and PS4
- Worms WMD | ps4
- WWE 2K22 | ps4
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | ps4
- Yakuza Like a Dragon | PS5 and PS4
Playstation Plus Premium
- Heavenly Sword | ps3
- oddworld. Abe’s Exodus | PS1
- Pinball Heroes | PSP
- Ridge Racer 2 | PSP