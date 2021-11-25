PS4 and Pro vs Xbox One and One X in the Digital Foundry video – Nerd4.life

How he’s doing Elden Ring on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X? Let’s find out in the new one video analysis of the editorial staff of Digital Foundry, which compares the old-gen versions of the beta of the new work by FromSoftware.

Last week it was the turn of the comparative analysis of the current-gen versions, namely those PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, which unfortunately did not completely convince, especially as regards the framerate. In fact, no console manages to keep 60fps stable with the specific graphics mode, with the exception of the PS4 version run on PS5 via backwards compatibility, at the price of various compromises.

Digital Foundry’s new analysis, on the other hand, focuses on how the Elden Ring beta performs on old-gen consoles. The results are quite interesting, but unfortunately, in line with last week’s. Or, in other words: if the new work FromSoftware does not completely convince on PS5 and Xbox Series X, do not expect miracles on consoles that now have eight years of honorable career behind them.

The first thing that is mentioned in Digital Foundry’s analysis is that the old-gen versions of the Elden Ring beta don’t have Quality and Performance graphics modes, not even the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X modes. PS4 runs at 1080p resolution and 30fps. while the Xbox One at 900p and 30fps. However, both consoles don’t offer smooth gameplay due to a inconsistent frame-pacing and a framerate that is anything but granite, especially on One.

Microsoft’s console is, in Digital Foundry’s opinion, the one that needs more attention from FromSoftware between now and launch. Compared to the PS4 version, Elden Ring on Xbox One features vegetation density, depth of field and lower shadow quality. Also, in some cases the animations of the enemies drop to 15 fps.

The PS4 Pro version runs at 1800p resolution obtained via Checkerboard, while on Xbox One X it is dynamic and hovers between 1512p and 1800p. Pixel counts aside, the quality of textures, shadows and vegetation density are identical to the PS4 version. The framerate in this case is also somewhat danceable on both consoles, fluctuating on average between 30 and 40fps, with occasional dips even below 30fps.

In any case, remember that it is a beta, therefore the final version of Elden Ring could be significantly better on one or more platforms at launch, set for February 25, 2022.