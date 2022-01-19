PS5 availability, here’s where to buy it today January 19th 2021

Finally, the first PS5s of 2022 are beginning to be glimpsed! Here’s where to buy the latest Sony home console.

For many players, being able to grab one GPU, a PS5 or one Xbox Series X / S to appear at the Next Gen, it has indeed become an impossible undertaking. Unfortunately due to the chip crisis, semiconductor crisis, pandemic and huge demand, these consoles are pretty much unobtainable. Even if you’re updating your page all day shop of trust in the hope of finding a PS5 available, it really takes a second to see it return sold out.

Unfortunately, this trend has been going on for a long time, practically since the launch of the new home console Sony. There are many players who, even by booking it on dedicated stores, are still waiting to receive it. Although a stroke of luck can happen, sporadically finding a PS5 in shop, they are often included in some bundles, increasing the price, perhaps including video games that do not interest you. This time, however, the PS5 has decided to return, here where to buy it!

Feel like PS5? Here’s where to find it to get the new year off to a good start

If you want a PS5 at all costs and are tired of staying hours in front of the usual ecommerce site in hope to get one, you’ll be happy to know what the console is available again! In fact the 2022 it started with a bang for many, who finally have the opportunity to buy a PS5 at the normal list price. In recent months there are many touts ready to do prices soar of these consoles, and many stores also presented higher prices. The situation is so absurd that one gamer has decided to build a PS5 and an Xbox Series X by himself!

Are you curious to know where it will be possible to buy one PS5 today January 19th? From GameStop! Whether you love it or hate it, GameStop has been re-evaluated a lot, both by customers and by the market, managing to rise with dignity from the strong crisis it has shaken the videogame market.

Read also -> Avatar Reckoning just announced, the previews

The various GameStop social channels have invited users to follow a live broadcast on Twitch, so that I can fully explain how to purchase these PS5s and receive more information on upcoming loads. If you don’t want to see the live broadcast, it will still be possible to check the availability from the official website,

Read also -> Mass Effect Producer Works on Xbox Exclusive – VIDEO

While PS5 availability has been very poor so far, it is hoped that stores like GameStop will be able to do so next year. supply your warehouse more frequently. Unfortunately, however, at the moment, the low availability applies to the consumers, how much for i distributors.