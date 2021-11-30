PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim imagined in a Let’s Go Digital video concept – Nerd4.life

PS5 Pro And PS5 Slim do not yet exist and there are no rumors about it, also because it is already difficult to find a normal PS5, let alone if Sony wants to complicate life with two new models (in reality we are talking about a PS5 Pro for 2023, according to a Sony’s statement dating back to 2019, but everything has yet to be verified), but in the meantime the Dutch site Let’s Go Digital has decided to move forward, conceptualizing the two possible new versions of the latest generation console to show them in video.

The author of the two 3D renderings is Jermaine Smit, also known as Concept Creator. Smit’s PS5 Pro has one black cover and very elegant glossy, with a led strip, positioned above the air outlets. The design is very unique and very beautiful. To make it even more credible, Smit has also redesigned the DualSense, adapting its lines to those of its version of the imaginary console.

PS5 Slim on the other hand is smaller (of course) and it is colored white, therefore in line with the console currently on the market, even if the overall shape is less squat.

PS5 Pro and Slim hypothesized by Let’s Go Digital

It is worth reiterating that there are two of them fake consoles, that is, that we are faced only with a desire of a talented author, very skilled as a designer and with 3D graphics, who from time to time amuses himself to hypothesize how future electronic devices related to the world of entertainment (and not alone).

For the announcement of PS5 Pro and Slim all that remains is to wait for Sony, in the event that the two projects really exist.